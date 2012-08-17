US Republican VP candidate Ryan releases 2 years of tax returns

WASHINGTON Aug 17 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate Paul Ryan on Friday released tax returns for 2010 and 2011 for himself and wife Janna.

The campaign for Mitt Romney, the Republican presidential challenger who has come under fire for releasing only two years of his own tax returns, posted the Ryans' documents online.

"It's time to focus on the real issues in this campaign - turning around the economy and getting America back to work again," the campaign said.