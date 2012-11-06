Stoicism, noisy generator mark vote in storm-hit New Jersey town

* "We're going to vote no matter what"
* National Guard roadblocks permit only residents, workers
in
By Philip Barbara
BAY HEAD, N.J., Nov 6 It was far from an
ordinary Election Day in the exclusive seaside community of Bay
Head, but residents were determined that the destruction and
chaos left by the massive storm Sandy would not deter them from
voting.
Bay Head has no power. Parts of it resemble a desert battle
zone after the storm pushed tons of sand onto its streets. Most
of the 900 wealthy residents - including financiers and hedge
fund managers who make a 70-mile commute to Wall Street - had to
flee inland to find shelter after the storm.
On Tuesday they were making trips of as much as two hours to
get to Bay Head to vote, driving home in luxury European-made
cars, past National Guard roadblocks set up to stop all but
residents and official workers from entering. The National
Guardsmen are there to ease the pervasive fear of looting at the
smashed multimillion-dollar homes.
The whine of a generator drowned out the sound of Atlantic
waves and the cry of sea gulls at the firehouse polling station
in Bay Head. The people at the firehouse and the gaggle of front
loaders and trucks clearing away the head-high sand drifts
lining the streets were about the only signs of life in town.
The firehouse is a center of social life in Bay Head, used
in better days for clam bakes, council meetings and the start of
the annual 5K race. Voting booths were set up there on Tuesday
as they always are for elections. The mood inside was stoic.
"We're very patriotic in this town," said longtime resident
Joanne Pehlivanian. "We're going to vote no matter what."
She said the turnout of 170 by mid-morning indicated the
usual 400 to 500 people would vote despite the extraordinary
hardships.
The firehouse also is serving as a home for National Guard
troops, lounging on military cots as they await another shift on
the roadblocks.
Almost everyone knows everyone else in the close-knit
community and it was unusual to see voters proffering
identification cards at the polling station.
"Just to get back into town you have to show the National
Guard your ID," said poll worker and resident Sharon Applegate.
"If you're walking around town and get stopped by police, you
have to show your ID. So it's second nature now."