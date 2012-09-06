Rain, venue change don't dampen convention enthusiasm

| CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept 6 With helicopters buzzing
overhead and button-covered convention-goers milling about,
Atlanta residents Gretta Tutson and Sherna Parson stood on a
street corner on Thursday determined to get tickets to see
President Barack Obama's nomination acceptance speech live.
"We went to Colorado without tickets. We got in," Tutson
said, referring to the 2008 Democratic National Convention in
Denver. "We will be in there tonight."
Their chances in Charlotte were not good, with the capacity
for Thursday night's event already cut by tens of thousands
after concerns about severe weather prompted Democrats to move
it from a 74,000-seat outdoor stadium to the far-smaller Time
Warner Cable Arena.
The switch disappointed those who had volunteered, waited in
lines and traveled to see the president in person, and some
state delegations hurried to set up alternative watch parties at
local hotels.
One vendor hawked his goods to the crowd on a busy sidewalk
outside the arena by saying, "I didn't get in, but I got a
program."
Enthusiasm remained high among delegates lucky enough to
still have their seats, with some people showing up dressed in
Obama ball caps and sequined flag vests 10 hours before the
president was due to speak.
"I'm so revved up," said Oakland, California, delegate
Lynette Gailord as she made her way to the arena, her red, white
and blue-painted toenails peeking out of her sandals.
Actress and Tennessee delegate Ashley Judd, also an early
arriver, stopped to pet a police dog before making her way
through a security checkpoint.
Inside the arena, people snapped photos of singer James
Taylor during his midday sound check and draped newspapers over
chairs to claim prime viewing spots for later in the night.
Lines at the merchandise booths were steady.
"We keep saying we're doing history all over again," said
Uduak Ntuk, a delegate from Long Beach, California. "It's
different, but there's still excitement."
"The emotion is still there," he said.