版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 7日 星期三 12:11 BJT

CNN projects Democrats retain majority in U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON Nov 6 CNN projected that Democrats held the majority in the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's election.

Democrats picked up key Republican seats in Massachusetts and Indiana, helping them retain control of the Senate. The Republicans were projected to keep their majority in the House of Representatives.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐