CNN projects Democrats retain majority in U.S. Senate

BRIEF-United States Steel CEO Longhi says need a fair playing field against China-CNBC
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
WASHINGTON Nov 6 CNN projected that Democrats held the majority in the U.S. Senate in Tuesday's election.
Democrats picked up key Republican seats in Massachusetts and Indiana, helping them retain control of the Senate. The Republicans were projected to keep their majority in the House of Representatives.
* United States Steel Corp CEO Longhi on CNBC says need a fair playing field against China
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 More than a dozen of a dwindling number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline were arrested on Thursday after defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.
* Dow Chemical CEO Liveris on CNBC says i think we will see tax reform by the fall