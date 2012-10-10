U.S. court clears South Carolina voter ID law for 2013

WASHINGTON Oct 10 A new South Carolina law that generally requires voters to show photo identification does not discriminate against racial minorities and can go into effect beginning in 2013, a federal court ruled on Wednesday.

The U.S. District Court three-judge panel said too little time remains before the Nov. 6 elections for president and other offices for state officials to implement the law this year.

The U.S. Justice Department opposed the law, arguing it ran afoul of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, a landmark of the U.S. civil rights movement.