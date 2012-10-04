In the spin room, Republicans gloat, Democrats struggle

* "It's a whole new ballgame" - Republican senator
* Obama "was trying to explain his plans" - spokeswoman
By John Whitesides
DENVER, Oct 3 Republicans were quick to claim
bragging rights after Mitt Romney's aggressive performance in
the first presidential debate on Wednesday, while Democrats
struggled to explain President Barack Obama's often flat
showing.
Within minutes of the debate's end, a dozen gleeful
Republicans rushed into the media spin room to praise Romney and
declare that his struggling presidential campaign had turned a
corner before the Nov. 6 election.
"It's a whole new ballgame," Republican Senator John Thune
said of the White House race after Romney's performance.
"This was a chance for him to discuss his plans in a
straightforward way with his own message, unfiltered," Thune
said. "I thought he crushed it."
Democrats took their time before greeting the media, with a
handful of advisers and campaign staff scrambling to explain the
president's muted and strangely reticent showing.
Obama delved into policy in great and rambling detail, but
never reminded voters of two of his most effective attacks
against his rival: Romney's experience at the Bain Capital
private equity fund and the secretly recorded "47 percent" video
showing Romney criticizing nearly half the electorate.
"The president wasn't looking at a checklist of attack
lines. He was trying to explain his plans," said campaign
spokeswoman Jen Psaki.
Campaign manager Jim Messina said Obama was not worried
about trying to shoehorn the attacks on Romney into a
fact-filled and detail-heavy debate on economic policy.
"We've always treated the American voters with respect,"
White House adviser David Plouffe said when asked if Obama had
been too detailed. "Are you saying they can't understand details
of his healthcare plan, or of Medicare?"
Messina, asked if the famously wordy Obama would work on
keeping his answers shorter, smiled and said, "That's never
going to be our strong suit."
Obama's weak first performance was in keeping with other
recent first debates for incumbent presidents. George W. Bush in
2004, his father, George H.W. Bush, in 1992 and Ronald Reagan in
1984 all had difficult first debates after being deferred to
during their first four years as president.
OBAMA 'BEFUDDLED,' SAYS GIULIANI
Republican Rudy Giuliani, former mayor of New York, said
Obama's unease showed.
"This is the first time in four years, since he debated
Hillary Clinton, that anyone has really challenged this man, and
he fell apart," Giuliani said, describing Obama at times as
"totally befuddled."
Romney had taken a lot of time off the campaign trail to
prepare for the debate, and his strong performance justified
that decision, Republicans said.
Romney entered the debate needing a good showing to steady
his campaign. He had fallen behind Obama in polls, and nervous
Republicans had begun to worry his weak performance at the top
of the ticket would hurt them in their battle for Congress as
well.
But Thune said Republicans across the country would take
heart in the debate. "This one was really important because it
was the first one," he said.