Some big-money donors double down on Romney, Obama

* Super PAC backing Romney donated by 55 individuals
* Dreamworks CEO gives $2 million to Obama Super PAC
* 2012 elections to show impact of 2010 court ruling
BOSTON, Oct 4 Many wealthy donors who gave the
maximum allowable amount to Mitt Romney's presidential campaign
have doubled down with big donations to an outside group
backing the Republican's run for the White House.
A study released on Tuesday on the impact of the new,
so-called Super PACS also showed some deep-pocketed donors
giving to President Barack Obama.
Following a 2010 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, Super PACs can
raise unlimited amounts of money from donors -- individuals,
corporations and unions. They can use the money to fund
political advertisements for or against federal candidates and
to support or oppose candidates.
The 2012 election cycle will be the first time the Super
PACS are major players on the U.S. political scene.
Figures from the Center for Responsive Politics, Democracy
21 and the Campaign Legal Center showed individuals gave from
$3,500 to as much as $1 million to Restore our Future, the
Super PAC created to promote Romney's candidacy.
The analysis showed that 55 of the 75 people who donated to
Restore Our future had also given the maximum allowable amount
to Romney's presidential campaign committee.
Individuals are allowed to give $2,500 per candidate, per
election. Donations for a primary election and a general
election are counted separately.
The double-dippers accounted for 73 percent of Restore Our
Future's individual donors. They gave a combined $6.4 million,
or 52 percent of the money raised by the Super PAC as of June
30 -- an average of about $116,000 per donor.
Romney, a former chief executive of private equity firm
Bain Capital, has many well-connected backers in the financial
industry and has held a series of fundraisers this year hosted
by investment bankers and hedge fund managers.
The biggest donor to Restore Our Future was Edward Conard,
a former managing director of Bain Capital.
Donations to Priorities USA Action, a Super PAC backing
Obama, was dominated by one man. Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of
DreamWorks Animation DWA.O, gave $2 million of the $3.2
million raised as of June 30.
The study "demonstrates the largely uniform donor base
shared by these ostensibly 'independent' Super PACs and the
candidates they support," said Sheila Krumholz, executive
director of the Center for Responsive Politics.
(Reporting by Ros Krasny; Editing by Peter Cooney)