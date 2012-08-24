U.S. Republicans stockpile umbrellas as stormy convention looms

* Isaac could become Category 1 hurricane
* Ponchos, raincoats and -- of course -- red umbrellas
* Hurricane Gustav delayed convention in 2008
By Patricia Zengerle
WASHINGTON, Aug 24 This week was a tempestuous
one for the Republican Party but things could get even stormier
if a hurricane bears down on the national convention in Tampa.
With Tropical Storm Isaac on a path that could bring it to
the city at hurricane strength just as the four-day event begins
on Monday, Republican officials were setting up tents,
stockpiling umbrellas and nervously eyeing possible changes to
the schedule of speakers.
Forecasters said on Friday that Isaac could bring torrential
rains, high winds and tornadoes to Tampa even if it remains a
tropical storm and stays out in the Gulf of Mexico, far from
shore.
The party insists the meeting will go ahead, even if it has
to alter the schedule.
"We're going to have a convention," said Reince Priebus, the
chairman of the Republican National Committee. The highlight of
the event -- Mitt Romney's speech accepting the nomination for
president -- is still set for Thursday.
The schedule was unchanged by Friday afternoon, but
convention officials said they would make changes if necessary.
Speakers could be moved to different days or dropped altogether
if the weather makes traveling dangerous or difficult.
"We have contingency plans in place to ensure the health and
safety of convention delegates, guests and visitors, and the
Tampa Bay community," spokesman James Davis said.
The RNC will have ponchos and raincoats for delegates, and
organizers said they had a big supply of umbrellas in -- of
course -- Republican red.
Workers have erected canvas covers over walkways and set up
tents to shield delegates from rain or hot sun, but they might
be a problem in wind. At least one tent collapsed and was
mangled in a thunderstorm this week.
The convention will bring 50,000 visitors to the Tampa-St.
Petersburg area, home to well over 4 million people. But local
authorities say they can handle the crowds and a storm.
Many attendees booked earlier flights to be in place before
any bad weather. Hotels said they were ready to shift party
schedules or move outdoor events indoors.
FLOODING, STORM SURGE
A major concern would be flooding from rain or a storm surge
-- a wall of water driven inland by a hurricane. The ground in
the Tampa area is already soaked and rivers and lakes are
swollen from recent heavy rainstorms.
High winds could also close some of Tampa's many bridges.
Tropical Storm Debby lingered off the Florida coast in June,
dousing the area and spinning off a tornado that tore the roof
off of a restaurant. The area is still recovering.
Fears about the convention ended a rough week for the
Republicans, whose hopes of positive headlines before the
gathering were ruined by an uproar over comments on "legitimate
rape" by Republican Representative Todd Akin.
The conservative lawmaker defied calls from Romney and many
senior party figures to quit the race for a U.S. Senate seat in
Missouri.
The convention could still dodge the bullet.
Rick Danielson, a meteorologist at the National Hurricane
Center, said Isaac's threat to Tampa was still difficult to
gauge on Friday, when the storm was in the Caribbean heading for
Haiti. He said the convention city could be hit by coastal
flooding and driving winds or rain.
"There is still a full range of possible impacts on Tampa at
this point," he said.
Some Democrats mocked the rival party for scheduling their
convention in Florida during the height of the annual hurricane
season. But the last Republican convention, in 2008, was
affected by a storm even though it was in St. Paul, Minnesota, a
city thousands of miles from the hurricane zone.
That year, Hurricane Gustav hit the Louisiana coast as the
convention was set to get under way. The party, still reeling
from criticism of Republican President George W. Bush's handling
of devastating Hurricane Katrina in 2005, rushed to delay the
meeting out of respect for Gustav's victims.
The storm could eliminate one Republican headache. Bad
weather might cancel Democratic Vice President Joe Biden's plans
for a Florida campaign trip on Monday and Tuesday to counter the
Republican convention.
And local officials pointed to one bright side of dealing
with Isaac. The storm will most likely come and go on Monday,
with clear skies and bright sunshine forecast for the next three
convention days.
"Once these systems come through, they should be leaving
great weather," Hillsborough County Emergency Management
spokeswoman Holly Wade said.