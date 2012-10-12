UPDATE 1-Obama firm on Bush tax expiry, despite Biden remarks

By Patrick Temple-West and Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON Oct 12 The Obama administration said
on Friday it has not changed its stance on letting tax rates
rise at year-end for high-income Americans, despite comments
from Vice President Joe Biden in Thursday night's debate that
seemed to suggest a shift.
"Our position on the Bush tax cuts has not changed," White
House spokesman Jay Carney told reporters on Friday, referring
to the expiration in 2013 of tax cuts enacted a decade ago under
Republican President George W. Bush.
President Barack Obama, a Democrat, favors letting the
Bush-era rates expire for families making $250,000 or more. For
these taxpayers, income above that level would be taxed at 36
percent and then, if their income reaches another threshold, at
39.6 percent under the Obama plan. That income is now taxed at
33 percent and 35 percent under the Bush-era rates.
Biden said in the debate that tax cuts could sunset for
taxpayers making $1 million or more a year.
Describing the administration's tax plan, Biden said: "The
middle class will pay less and people making a million dollars
or more will begin to contribute slightly more."
"Just let taxes expire like they are supposed to on those
millionaires," Biden said later in the debate.
"We can't afford $800 billion going to people who (are)
making a minimum of $1 million," he said.
Obama has called for retaining the Bush-level tax rates for
families making less than $250,000 annually.
All the Bush-era tax cuts are set to expire at year-end if
Congress does not act - an outcome that is part of the "fiscal
cliff" that also includes deep automatic federal spending cuts.
Biden's mention of $1 million as the cut-off threshold for
Obama's policy - rather than $250,000 for families or $200,000
for individuals - may have been unintentional.
Or, said Alan Viard, resident scholar at the American
Enterprise Institute, a conservative think tank in Washington,
"It could be kind of a trial balloon."
There is support among Democrats in Congress - especially
those from states with high costs of living - for setting the
cut-off higher, which would mean raising taxes on fewer people.
In May, House of Representatives Democratic leader Nancy
Pelosi floated a plan to raise taxes on million-dollar earners.
This caused a stir as a retreat from the $250,000 level.
Democratic Senator Charles Schumer said on Tuesday that he
would prefer next year's tax increase start with million-dollar
earners. But now he has sided with the Obama administration's
$250,000 level.
"The president felt very strongly about it," Schumer said at
a news conference, adding: "I am not going to create an
internecine fight" over the threshold.
A source with knowledge of discussions among senators on
fiscal issues told Reuters last week that a deal that would
extend the Bush-era tax cuts for everyone except those making
more than $1 million could have enough support to pass the
Democratic-controlled Senate.
The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, added that
there was "no way" the Republican-controlled House of
Representatives would go along.