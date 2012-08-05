Key Republicans accuse top Democrat of lying on Romney tax charge

| WASHINGTON
Aug 5 The U.S. presidential
campaign's war of words turned increasingly bitter on Sunday
with two influential Republicans accusing the top Senate
Democrat of lying when he said their party's presidential
hopeful, Mitt Romney, had not paid income taxes for 10 years.
Reince Priebus, the Republican Party's national chairman,
called Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid "a dirty liar" for his
accusation, based on a source that Reid has not named.
"I'm not going to respond to a dirty liar who hasn't filed a
single page of tax returns himself," Priebus said in an
interview on the ABC News program "This Week."
Republican Senator Lindsey Graham called Reid's statement
"out of bounds" and said "I think he is lying about his
statement of knowing something about Romney." Graham spoke on
CNN's "State of the Union." "I think he's making things up."
Romney, a wealthy former private-equity executive who is the
presumptive Republican nominee in the Nov. 6 election, has
released his 2010 tax return and said he will release the 2011
when it is completed. He has strongly denied Reid's claim, made
on the Senate floor on Thursday.
"Let me also say categorically: I have paid taxes every
year. A lot of taxes," Romney said during a campaign stop on
Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, Reid's home state. He called on
Reid to "put up or shut up" by disclosing his source.
Priebus' role as chairman of the Republican National
Committee is to develop and promote the Republican political
platform. He coordinates fundraising and strategy for battling
Democratic President Barack Obama's re-election bid as well as
congressional elections.
REID RESPONDS
Reid stood his ground on Sunday, saying through a spokesman
that the issue would not go away until Romney "decides to be
straight with the American people and release his tax returns."
"As Senator Reid has said, an extremely credible source
informed him that Mitt Romney did not pay taxes for 10 years,"
Adam Jentleson, his spokesman, said in an emailed statement.
Jentleson said the 2010 return Romney released showed that
he "uses secret offshore accounts in places like Switzerland and
the Cayman Islands to avoid paying U.S. taxes."
Romney has said the source cited by Reid may be within the
White House or Obama's re-election campaign, which has
frequently called on Romney to release more than the two years'
worth of tax information that he is making public.
The Democratic National Committee chair, Representative
Debbie Wasserman Schultz, said Romney could clear up the matter
by releasing what she said were 23 years' of tax returns that he
gave to 2008 Republican presidential nominee John McCain when he
was being vetted as a potential running mate.
Financial data released by Romney in January showed he had
paid an effective tax rate of 13.9 percent in 2010 mostly from
capital gains on investments, well below the 35 percent top tax
rate for wages.
Wasserman Schultz faulted the Republican hopeful for failing
to respond to a reporter's question on whether he had ever paid
a rate below 13.9 percent. At the time, Romney said he would
check and provide an answer.
"I'm glad I wasn't holding my breath waiting for Mitt Romney
to get back to us on answering that question," she said on ABC
before Priebus spoke, "because he still hasn't responded whether
he's paid a lower tax rate."