Obama needs a dealmaker for his new Treasury chief

By Rachelle Younglai
WASHINGTON, Nov 7 President Barack Obama's
re-election victory gives him a second chance to put the U.S.
economy on a sound footing but to do so he will need a Treasury
chief with sharp deal-cutting skills to get the nation's record
debt under control.
The president is expected to move quickly to announce a
successor for Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner, who has made
it clear that he would not serve in a second Obama term.
The new captain of the U.S. economy will play a big role in
the challenging task of getting a deficit-cutting plan through
the politically fractured Congress where deep divisions hindered
the president during much of his first term.
"This Treasury secretary has to guide us through a deal. It
has to be someone with deficit credentials and respect from both
sides," said Jim Kessler, senior vice president for policy at
centrist think tank Third Way. "It has to be someone who
challenges the president's party as well."
High on the list of possible choices is Obama's chief of
staff, Jack Lew, a government accounting wonk who served as
budget director under Obama and President Bill Clinton. Picking
Lew would signal to financial markets that Obama is serious
about trimming the deficit and reforming the tax code.
The country's accumulated debt now tops $16 trillion and the
budget deficit topped $1 trillion for the fourth year in a row
in the fiscal year 2012, which ended in September.
However, Lew, a former Citigroup executive, rankled
Republican lawmakers when he helped broker a 2011 budget deal
that capped discretionary spending and put in place $1.2
trillion in spending cuts, a plan meant to force recalcitrant
lawmakers to resolve their deep differences over budget policy.
Some Republican aides said Lew was not a constructive
partner in the negotiations, in contrast to Geithner and Obama's
previous chief of staff, Bill Daley.
With Republicans maintaining control of the House of
Representatives, Obama desperately needs someone who can reach
across the aisle.
Erskine Bowles, who was Bill Clinton's chief of staff, would
fit that bill. Bowles became something of a celebrity in
Washington after Obama paired him with Republican Alan Simpson
and charged the duo with crafting a plan to slash the deficit.
Obama's decision not to endorse the Simpson-Bowles proposal
fully drew fire from Republicans even though the plan called for
higher taxes, an idea most Republicans oppose.
The most immediate budget issue for Obama will be tackling
the so-called fiscal cliff of $600 billion in tax hikes and
spending cuts that will hit the U.S. economy from the start of
next year. Economists widely predict a new recession if Congress
does not soften the blow.
It is not clear whether Geithner will stick around long
enough to see through a deal to block the austerity measures.
The next Treasury chief will also need to deal with Europe's
debt crisis and manage tricky relations with China, America's
biggest creditor and its second-largest trade partner.
Geithner is both a financial crisis fix-it guy and global
economy expert, having served in a senior international post in
Clinton's Treasury and at the International Monetary Fund.
By contrast, Lew and Bowles both have little hands-on
experience with global economic issues.
"China only grows in importance for American companies and
the U.S. economy. A strong, senior official in the
administration who can lead U.S. economic and commercial policy
with China is a must," said John Frisbie, the president of the
U.S.-China Business Council, which represents about 250 large
companies that do business with China.
MENDING BUSINESS TIES
Another big part of the job will be to patch up the Obama
administration's relations with Wall Street and the business
community.
Banking executives and businesses threw their weight behind
Obama's Republican challenger Mitt Romney, upset at what they
viewed as Obama's overly heavy regulatory hand.
Wall Street took exception to the new rules born out of the
2007-09 financial crisis, major health care reforms and what
they perceived as anti-business rhetoric from the White House.
Candidates who could help strengthen ties with business and
show the administration is serious about the business community
include Roger Altman, a Clinton-era deputy Treasury secretary
and co-founder of investment firm Evercore Partners, Sheryl
Sandberg, the chief operating officer of Facebook, and Laurence
Fink, the chief executive of asset manager BlackRock.
Altman cut his teeth at the now-defunct investment bank
Lehman Brothers and then joined private equity firm Blackstone
Group. He would bring a mix of financial market experience and
political savvy to the top job.
Although Democratic senators are supportive of Altman, his
previous stint at Treasury could pose a hurdle to winning Senate
confirmation. Altman resigned in 1994 after lawmakers challenged
his testimony to Congress during hearings into Bill and Hillary
Clinton's Whitewater real estate holdings.
Like Altman, Sandberg worked in Clinton's Treasury. She also
served as an economist at the World Bank and was previously
Google's vice president of online sales and operations.
Fink has extensive Wall Street experience. His firm played a
big role helping the government battle the financial crisis by
managing a program to sop up toxic assets held by banks.
Though Obama's Treasury pick will be crucial for navigating
a host of tricky economic problems, including what to do with
government-controlled housing finance giants Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, the number one concern for
financial markets now is dealing with the looming fiscal cliff.
"The market really isn't focused on anything but a fiscal
cliff compromise," said Steve Blitz, chief economist with ITG
Investment.