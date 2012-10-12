Vice presidential debate unlikely to budge Ohio voters

* VP debates rarely alter voter preferences
* Obama leads Romney in latest Ohio polls
By Alina Selyukh
COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct 12 The U.S. vice
presidential debate on Thursday grabbed voters' attention but
appeared to change few hearts in the capital of Ohio, a state
that might hold the key to victory in the Nov. 6 election.
Democrats appreciated Vice President Joe Biden's sharp
tongue and welcomed his aggressive attacks in a debate
performance that will help to stabilize President Barack Obama's
campaign after a weak performance in his own debate last week.
Republicans criticized Biden as unprofessional and annoying
for grinning sarcastically as his Republican rival Paul Ryan
spoke, while Ryan got high marks for avoiding wonky discourse
and hitting hard against his famously forceful opponent.
All were surprised - for better or worse - to see Biden
emerge from the debate gaffe-free.
Joanne Harvey, a registered independent who voted for Obama
in 2008, watched the debate at a bar viewing party organized by
Republican presidential candidate Mitt Romney's campaign.
She said she had been leaning Republican because of Obama's
frequent of use of executive orders as well as the state of the
economy and his healthcare system overhaul - but had earlier
found Ryan too young and immature.
"I don't think the debate will have much impact (on the
votes). But I think Ryan showed he was more mature, smarter and
more articulate than everyone thought he is," said the
small-business owner, who described Ryan as "very presidential."
Temi Ogungbadero, who is also registered independent, said
he went into the debate hoping to get a sense of Ryan's
personality and willing to be convinced, but emerged leaning
Democratic more than before, put off by the Republican foreign
policy proposals.
"I found him legitimately resentful toward the Middle East
culture," said the student at Columbus State Community College,
who watched the debate with members of the college Democrats
group.
RYAN LACKED FIRE?
Vice presidential debates rarely sway voters: Gallup has
found that none of the eight such debates from 1976 to 2008
seemed to have meaningfully altered voter preferences.
But Thursday's debate put pressure on Biden - whom one
Democratic voter here dubbed "Obama's wild side" - to help the
Democrats rebound from Romney's surprisingly strong debate
performance last week.
For Wisconsin congressman Ryan, this was a first widely
televised debate. His composed speech hit on many familiar
talking points and raised applause from the friendly crowd at
Marshall's Restaurant and Bar.
But some found his reserved demeanor lacking the fire
necessary to win hearts.
"I expected Ryan to fight harder. He wasn't aggressive
enough when he was constantly interrupted," said Scott Preston,
a small business owner who expressed concern that the Republican
nominees were steering too much toward the middle.
"America loves football and if a team loses, they want it to
go down fighting. ... I felt that he laid down a little bit
trying to be too nice," said Preston, who was at the viewing
party that was also attended by Ohio Governor John Kasich.
No Republican presidential candidate has won an election
without also winning Ohio. Romney could become the first one to
do so but faces challenging voting math of having to win all
other swing states if he doesn't win Ohio.
Obama has a lead over Romney in the latest Ohio polls. On
Thursday, a poll by NBC/Wall Street Journal/Marist showed Obama
ahead 51 percent to 45 percent, while a Rasmussen poll had Obama
1 point ahead at 48 percent.
Early voting is already under way in the state.