U.S. Walmart Moms: Not giving up on Obama yet

* Focus groups of swing voters glum about economy
* Most don't blame Obama, many say he's trying
By John Whitesides
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 Their views on the economy
are relentlessly bleak, but America's so-called Walmart Moms --
the much-coveted working-class female voters whose support can
swing an election -- do not blame President Barack Obama and
have not given up on him.
In voter focus groups conducted on Wednesday night in the
political battleground states of Florida, New Hampshire and
Iowa, the young mothers used words like disappointing,
mediocre, wishy-washy and indifferent to describe Obama.
But they also acknowledged Obama alone could not resolve
persistent U.S. economic difficulties in the three years he has
been in the job. Many gave the president credit for trying and
said they would consider voting for him again in 2012.
"I think President Obama inherited this mess. I think he's
doing the best he can," said Debbie in New Hampshire, an Obama
voter in 2008. Laura in Florida, another Obama backer, said:
"You can't expect a miracle worker."
The three 10-person focus groups consisted of women with
children at home who had shopped at the retail giant Walmart in
the last month. The 90-minute sessions were organized by
pollsters and watched by video by journalists in Washington who
were allowed to identify the women only by first name.
Many of the participants, split roughly between those who
backed Obama in 2008 and those who voted for Republican John
McCain, criticized Obama for a lack of results. Some said he
was not a forceful leader.
"I don't feel like he is being strong enough," said Cheryl
in Florida. "He does have good ideas but I don't think he
pushes them through. That concerns me."
The Walmart Moms -- a catch phrase used by pollsters to
identify key political swing groups, in the tradition of U.S.
"soccer moms" and "NASCAR dads" -- account for about 15 percent
of the electorate.
As a whole they are about two-thirds white, mostly under
the age of 44 and fairly evenly split between Republicans and
Democrats. About half make less than $50,000 a year, said
pollsters Neil Newhouse, a Republican, and Margie Omero, a
Democrat, who conducted the focus groups.
The group leaned slightly to Obama when he won in 2008 but
shifted to Republicans in the 2010 congressional elections,
making them a potentially crucial indicator of the prevailing
political winds in the 2012 battle for the White House.
'NOT GIVING UP ON OBAMA'
In that respect, the message from the focus groups provided
some good news for Obama. His overall approval ratings have
sunk into the low 40s as the economy continues to falter.
"These voters don't seem like they have given up on Obama,"
Newhouse, the Republican pollster, said. "They are losing
patience with Washington, but it seemed like Obama doesn't come
out that bad."
A few members of each group said they definitely would not
vote for Obama in 2012, and a few said they would. But most
were not close to deciding who they would support.
"I'm disappointed at the lack of action," said Lisa in
Iowa. She backed Obama in 2008 but said she would not do so
again.
Few were paying much attention to the Republican race to
pick a nominee to challenge Obama in 2012, and they had little
good to say about the U.S. Congress. Many said members of
Congress were more interested in politics than progress.
"It takes forever to get things passed," said Kimberly in
Florida. "We're waiting and we're waiting and we're waiting."
Social issues like abortion and immigration that can play a
big role in Republican primary campaigns were totally ignored
by the focus group moms, who listed pocketbook economic issues,
education and healthcare as their big concerns.
Many said they or someone in their family had been laid off
from a job and nearly all said they had been forced to adjust
their lifestyle to deal with the worsening economy.
Some moved in with parents after a divorce. Others were
working a second job, delaying vacations, paying off credit
cards or clipping coupons when shopping. They used words like
scared, confused, worried and frustrated to describe the
economy.
"It's a daily struggle," said Debbie in New Hampshire.
Added Denise: "I feel like there is a new disaster every day."
Few blamed Obama for the economic troubles, but banks and
Wall Street did get some of the blame. Some blamed themselves
for overextending their credit.
"These voters seem like they have lost control," Newhouse
said. "There is a sense of total uncertainty. There is a sense
they are living on the edge, they are living on the
precipice."
(Editing by Philip Barbara)