UPDATE 3-Complaints about voter IDs, long lines in US election

* Pennsylvania ID law causes confusion
* Headaches for college students in Florida
* Obama says long lines to vote need to be fixed
By Deborah Charles
WASHINGTON, Nov 6 U.S. voters complained about
erratic implementation of voter ID laws, while long lines in
some battleground states and makeshift polling sites in
storm-hit New York and New Jersey added to confusion in a
bitterly contested presidential election.
Watchdog groups reported complaints from people turned away
from polls because they did not have identification in states
like Pennsylvania, where ID was not required.
In swing states Virginia and Florida, long lines led to
numerous complaints and fears that people would give up without
casting a ballot, while large numbers of people in Ohio reported
being forced to vote by provisional ballot.
It was unclear what the fallout might be from the voting
irregularities in Tuesday's election in which Democratic
President Barack Obama won a second term, defeating Republican
challenger Mitt Romney.
Throughout the day, voters in Pennsylvania, which saw court
battles over controversial voter ID requirements, reported
getting conflicting messages over whether an identification form
was required to vote. A judge had ruled the new voter ID law
could not be implemented this election because there was not
enough time to ensure all registered voters had proper
identification.
But poll workers were still requesting voter IDs, and
reports surfaced of people being turned away if they could not
produce one, witnesses and watchdog groups reported.
"The commonwealth's effort to inform their citizens and
election officials that their voter ID law was struck down was
wholly inadequate," said Eric Marshall and Marcia
Johnson-Blanco, leaders of the Election Protection hot line that
received nearly 89,000 calls from people reporting problems
voting.
"The state shirked its responsibility to properly educate
voters and poll workers about the ID requirements which led to
reports of voters incorrectly being required to show ID across
the state," Marshall and Johnson-Blanco said in a statement.
Election Protection said there were signs outside some
voting areas in parts of Pennsylvania falsely telling people
they needed an ID.
Pennsylvania's ID rules were among a raft of new voting laws
passed mostly by Republican-led legislatures in dozens of states
since 2011. The courts have thrown out the harshest of the new
laws, or at least ordered delayed implementation.
Republicans had their own complaints in Pennsylvania. The
party got a court order to reinstate 75 Republican election
officials in Philadelphia who allegedly were prohibited from
entering polling places.
In Ohio, many people complained they had been forced to vote
by provisional ballot after their names did not appear on voter
rolls.
Ohio regularly has the highest number of provisional ballots
each presidential election, according to the Brennan Center for
Justice at New York University's Law School. This year, numbers
are likely to exceed 200,000 provision ballots, which will not
be counted until at least Nov. 17.
OBAMA ON LONG LINES: 'WE HAVE TO FIX THAT'
Long lines at polls in many states prompted concerns that
some voters would walk away without casting ballots. Lengthy
waits to vote were reported in Florida, Virginia and Ohio, all
key swing states, as well as New Jersey and New York, states
that were walloped a week ago by superstorm Sandy.
Obama was clearly aware of the problems that led to long
lines.
"I want to thank every American who participated in this
election, whether you voted for the very first time or waited in
line for a very long time," Obama said in his victory speech.
"By the way, we have to fix that."
As Obama spoke, a bit after 1:40 a.m. EST(0640 GMT), Florida
secretary of state's spokesman Chris Cate tweeted that people
were still voting in Miami-Dade County.
Final election results from Miami-Dade, which accounts for
about 10 percent of the state's registered voters, will not be
available until Wednesday afternoon, a senior election official
announced late on Tuesday.
Miami-Dade Supervisor of Elections Penelope Townsley said
the delay was due to a high volume of absentee ballots and
because a handful of precincts had voters still casting ballots
after 10 p.m. EST (0300 GMT on Wednesday).
In a sign of the importance of the Florida vote, Obama
tweeted just after polls closed: "Reminder: If you're waiting to
vote in Florida, #StayInLine! As long as you were in line when
polls closed, you can still vote."
Voters reported hours-long lines throughout the day in
Florida, where the Republican-led state cut the number of early
voting days to eight from 14.
About 12,000 voters in the Clearwater area of Florida
received automated telephone calls on Tuesday telling them they
had until the end of "tomorrow" to vote. Once officials realized
the problem, they called voters to tell them the message had
been sent out a day late and the election was really on Tuesday.
College students voting away from home also ran into
problems in Florida after the new election law for the first
time prohibited making address changes on the spot.
"Right now, it's annoying me," said Kristen Wiley, 20, a
student from Boca Raton who said she had requested, but not
received, an absentee ballot from Palm Beach County. She was
waiting in line for a provisional ballot, knowing it would not
count unless her eligibility is later verified.
Multiple problems were reported in New Jersey and New York,
where Sandy crashed ashore eight days ago.
"There's just one word to describe the experience in New
Jersey, and that is a catastrophe," said Barbara Arnwine,
director of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
She said that computer servers had crashed, voters were
being asked for ID that was not required, some polling places
opened late and multiple locations did not have ballots.
New Jersey extended the deadline for voters displaced by the
storm to fax or email their ballots until Friday.