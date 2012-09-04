Storm clouds threaten Obama's convention speech

| CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 4
CHARLOTTE, N.C. Sept 4 Democrats in Charlotte,
North Carolina, have one eye on the sky as bad weather threatens
to spoil the biggest speech of President Barack Obama's
re-election campaign.
Meteorologists are forecasting possible thunderstorms over
Charlotte for Thursday, when Obama is due to address a crowd of
up to 74,000 in a football stadium at the end of the Democratic
National Convention.
It was the second time in a week that Mother Nature put a
party convention in jeopardy after Tropical Storm Isaac forced
the Republicans to cancel the first day of their gathering in
Tampa.
While the chances of storms in Charlotte are only about
one-in-three, the thought of disruption to Obama's signature
event because of the danger of lightning has convention
organizers in a sweat.
Tens of thousands of Obama supporters from around the
country could be left out in the cold with little hope of taking
part in the convention festivities that will launch Obama into
the final leg of the campaign for the Nov. 6 election.
Ironically, the bad weather is a leftover from Isaac, which
spared Tampa but then became a hurricane and slammed into
Louisiana.
"It is just a really moist air mass" that has moved
northeast after Isaac, said National Weather Service
meteorologist Brian Hoeth.
Thunderstorms could blanket parts of the Charlotte area with
roughly a quarter-inch or more of rain on Tuesday and
Wednesday, Hoeth said. Storms are less likely on Thursday but
are projected to be stronger.
The National Weather Service predicts a 30 percent chance of
thunderstorms in Charlotte on Thursday night, when Obama is due
to give his nomination acceptance speech at the Bank of America
stadium after 10 p.m. eastern time.
POTENTIAL CHAOS
The likelihood of thunderstorms then would be a huge
headache for the convention planners.
Obama's speech could be delayed for a few hours or brought
forward, but that would play havoc with TV network schedules and
possibly bump the address from prime time just as the Democrat
needs as much exposure as possible in his fight with Republican
rival Mitt Romney for the White House.
The Democrats could relocate the speech from the football
stadium, home to the NFL's Carolina Panthers, to Charlotte's
Time Warner Cable Arena, where most of the convention is being
held this week.
But that indoor site only holds some 19,000 people,
potentially leaving more than 50,000 Obama supporters with
nowhere to go on Thursday night.
A venue change would also mean a less dramatic backdrop for
Obama's appeal to voters to give him four more years to turn
around the economy.
"Theatrics I can do without, but I wouldn't want to be
excluded, having come all the way from California," said
Tawnie Farmer, 69, a big Obama campaign donor.
Organizers have a well-laid plan for bad weather, said
convention committee spokeswoman Joanne Peters.
"If we have to activate a contingency plan due to severe
weather, we will make a determination with enough time for
arrangements to be made," Peters said in a statement.
The details of their plan are not being released to avoid
confusing supporters, a Democratic official said.