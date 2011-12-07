UPDATE 3-Keystone overshadows U.S.-Canada border deal

* Obama tells Harper he wants Keystone questions answered
* Harper says Obama has "open mind" about pipeline fate
* Trade, regulatory accords meant to bolster economic ties
By Laura MacInnis
WASHINGTON, Dec 7 President Barack Obama said
on Wednesday he wanted answers to the environmental questions
about the Keystone XL pipeline, whose delay overshadowed a new
U.S.-Canadian border agreement announced on Wednesday.
Standing next to Canadian Prime Minister Stephen Harper at
the White House, Obama rejected an effort by Republicans in
Congress to tie support for the $7 billion project to a payroll
tax extension and insisted a final decision would follow a
"rigorous" review process apart from politics.
"Any effort to try to tie Keystone to the payroll tax cut,
I will reject," Obama said, responding to the move by
Republican House Speaker John Boehner to link the pipeline to
the middle class tax cut Obama has been campaigning for.
"It shouldn't be held hostage for any other issues that
they may be concerned about. And so my warning is not just
specific to Keystone. Efforts to tie a whole bunch of other
issues to what's something that they should be doing anyway
will be rejected by me," he said.
Harper said the U.S. president had an "open mind" about the
fate of the proposed TransCanada pipeline to transport
Albertan oil to the Gulf of Mexico, which the White House put
on hold until 2013, after next November's U.S. election.
"He's indicated to me, as he's indicated to you today, that
he is following a proper (process) to eventually take that
decision here in the United States, and that he has an open
mind in regards to what the final decision may or may not be,"
Harper said.
The two leaders, who addressed themselves by their first
names and described themselves as friends, both referred to
"candor" in their closed-door conversation at the White House
where Keystone was a major issue. They addressed the press
after that meeting to unveil plans to modernize the U.S.-Canada
border and synchronize their regulations to help exporters.
COOPERATION
Harper said the trade and regulatory agreements would help
create "a new modern border" between the countries, which are
already linked by a free trade deal that also includes Mexico.
"Together, they represent the most significant steps
forward in Canada-U.S. cooperation since the North American
Free Trade Agreement," he said.
The timeline for implementing the two accords - one about
border management and infrastructure and one about regulations
- were not immediately clear, though they contained benchmarks
for progress in the next six months.
Both deals would have to be approved by Congress and
Parliament, which may be especially difficult for Obama who has
been struggling to pass components of his $447 billion jobs
bill including the payroll tax cut he is now focused on.
But Washington and Ottawa agreed in principle to make it
easier for cargo shippers to send goods to both American and
Canadian ports, including by coordinating regulations on
hazardous chemicals and auto safety, among other issues.
Canada is also set to introduce new screening measures for
people traveling to Canada, similar of those in place in the
United States, and both countries agreed to upgrade some border
infrastructure and tighten cyber security.
The United States and Canada are each other's largest
trading partners, and the auto sector in particular often sees
cars and car parts shipped back and forth across the border.
But concerns have been rising from Canada in recent years
about burdensome security checks by U.S. authorities that have
slowed commerce and discouraged some people from traveling.
Perrin Beatty, head of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce,
said the deal should help address problems with the border that
has become "stickier, most costly, more impenetrable" over the
last decade because of U.S. security concerns.
Canada estimates that inefficiencies at the border impose a
direct cost on the Canadian economy of 1 percent of GDP.