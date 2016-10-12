UPDATE 2-Canada-U.S. oil pipelines resume operations after activists halt flow

* Pipelines shut down for five to seven hours
* U.S. govt looks at how to boost pipeline security
* Activists face charges after tampering with lines
(Updates with background on protester arrests, adds background,
quotes from regulator and TransCanada executive)
By Catherine Ngai and Nia Williams
NEW YORK/CALGARY, Oct 12 Five oil pipelines
disrupted by environmental protesters were back up and running
on Wednesday after an unprecedented act of sabotage left policy
makers and energy executives from Calgary to Washington mulling
how to secure key energy infrastructure.
Protesters simultaneously broke into valve stations at five
different remote locations on Tuesday to stop the flow of crude
through arteries that carry millions of barrels of crude from
Canada to the United States every day.
Companies operating the pipelines, which pump around 15
percent of U.S. oil consumption, shut down their lines for
between five and seven hours as a safety measure before the
restart, according to Reuters estimates and company
representatives.
The action on Tuesday underscored the vulnerability of the
thousands of miles of pipeline in the United States that deliver
energy to consumers.
In Washington, White House spokesman Josh Earnest said on
Wednesday the departments of Homeland Security and
Transportation were "trying to get to the bottom of what exactly
happened and what potential steps could be taken to ensure the
safety and security of our energy infrastructure."
"We certainly take that security quite seriously," Earnest
told a daily news briefing.
Protest group Climate Direct Action said on Tuesday the
action was to support the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe, which is
protesting construction of the $3.7 billion Dakota Access
pipeline, carrying oil from North Dakota to the U.S. Gulf Coast.
Activists across Montana, Minnesota, North Dakota and
Washington state were arrested on Tuesday after the
early-morning raids, which they posted on social media.
Part of that group included a documentary filmmaker, who was
arrested and had her footage confiscated. She remained in
custody in Pembina County, North Dakota, on Wednesday.
In Washington state, three protesters are in custody and are
expected to face formal charges by Thursday evening, said Chris
Baldwin, a sergeant with Skagit County Sheriff's office.
In Minnesota, two people have been charged in connection
with pipeline tampering, said Rick Mollin, the county attorney
for the Clearwater County Attorney's office.
TransCanada Corp's Keystone pipeline, Spectra
Energy Partners LP's Express pipeline and Enbridge Inc's
Line 4 and 67 all restarted Tuesday afternoon,
according to company representatives.
Information provider Genscape said Keystone was running at
reduced rates.
Kinder Morgan Inc said it was not operating a spur
of the pipeline affected by the protesters, although it has
since restarted the main pipeline.
Together, the pipelines can carry nearly 2.8 million barrels
a day of crude across the border.
In Texas on Wednesday, a gathering of around 150 activists
organized by the Texas Environmental Justice Advocacy Services
held a protest in front of the offices of Energy Transfer
Partners, spearheading construction of Dakota Access.
(Reporting by Catherine Ngai in New York and Nia Williams in
Calgary; additional reporting by Rory Carroll in San Francisco,
Jeff Mason in Washington, DC and; Editing by Simon Webb and
James Dalgleish)