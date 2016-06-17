U.S., Canada report major differences in talks on lumber dispute

OTTAWA, June 17 The United States and Canada on Friday reported "significant differences" in talks aimed at solving a dispute over Canadian softwood lumber exports but said the two sides would keep talking.

A 2006 deal to solve an earlier round of arguments expired in October 2015. Both sides agreed to take no action for a year after that, but without a new treaty, U.S. firms would be free to file new damage claims. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Diane Craft)