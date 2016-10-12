U.S., Canada to continue lumber trade talks as deadline passes

WASHINGTON Oct 12 The top U.S. and Canadian
trade negotiators said on Wednesday they would continue talks
toward a new trade agreement on softwood lumber, despite the
expiration of a "standstill" period prohibiting legal challenges
over the long-standing dispute.
In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Michael
Froman and Canadian Minister of International Trade Chrystia
Freeland said they were working on "a new agreement that is
designed to maintain Canadian exports at or below an agreed upon
U.S. market share to be negotiated, with the stability,
consistency and flexibility necessary to achieve the confidence
of both industries."
(Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)