U.S., Canada to continue lumber trade talks as deadline passes

WASHINGTON Oct 12 The top U.S. and Canadian trade negotiators said on Wednesday they would continue talks toward a new trade agreement on softwood lumber, despite the expiration of a "standstill" period prohibiting legal challenges over the long-standing dispute.

In a joint statement, U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman and Canadian Minister of International Trade Chrystia Freeland said they were working on "a new agreement that is designed to maintain Canadian exports at or below an agreed upon U.S. market share to be negotiated, with the stability, consistency and flexibility necessary to achieve the confidence of both industries." (Reporting by David Lawder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)