UPDATE 4-Canada reports progress with U.S. on lumber as Trudeau, Trump talk again

(Recasts with phone call between Trump and Trudeau)
By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, April 26 Canadian Prime Minister Justin
Trudeau and U.S President Donald Trump spoke again about
bilateral trade on Wednesday, the second conversation in as many
days between the two leaders amid strains over softwood lumber
and dairy.
Trudeau's office declined to say who initiated the phone
call and revealed no details about the tone or content of the
conversation, saying only that Trudeau continued to emphasize
the importance of the trade to U.S. jobs.
It is extremely rare for the two to speak two days in a row,
highlighting tension between their countries.
"The two leaders continued their dialogue on Canada-US trade
relations, with the Prime Minister reinforcing the importance
of stability and job growth in our trade relations," Trudeau's
office said in a statement.
Trump is considering issuing an executive order to pull the
United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement with
Canada and Mexico, a senior administration official said on
Wednesday, a move that could unravel one of the world's biggest
trading blocs.
News of the possible executive order, first reported by
Politico shortly before midday, came two days after U.S.
Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross announced tariffs on Canadian
lumber exports, which U.S. producers complain are unfairly
subsidized. The move triggered the fifth bilateral dispute over
Canadian lumber in less than 40 years.
Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland said the two
nations have made progress in recent days on the softwood lumber
dispute, "but we are not there yet," adding that the United
States should treat Canada with respect, given that Canada is a
major supplier of softwood.
Freeland said she had long conversations with Ross on Sunday
and Monday about lumber.
"We do believe a negotiated deal is achievable. There is a
deal to be had ... but we are also absolutely prepared to fight
this out in the courts," she said.
Freeland, who described the tariffs as "punitive, unfair and
just plain wrong," said Canada would strongly defend its
domestic industry.
Stocks in Canadian lumber firms, which rose on Tuesday on
relief the duties had not been higher, posted mixed results.
Resolute Forest Products Inc shares closed up 15.0
percent on Wednesday while West Fraser Timber Co Ltd
fell 2.6 percent.
In Washington, the National Association of Homebuilders said
the duties would hurt American wages and raise house prices.
The premier of the Pacific province of British Columbia, a
major lumber-producer, urged Ottawa to retaliate by banning
exports of U.S. thermal coal to Asia via Vancouver. A shortage
of port capacity means some U.S. coal firms rely on Canada.
In an open letter to Trudeau, premier Christy Clark cited
the "unfair and unwarranted" lumber duties.
In Quebec, another lumber province, softwood negotiator
Raymond Chretien said the two sides should try to settle the
dispute ahead of the NAFTA talks.
"If lumber is not resolved (before NAFTA) the atmosphere
will be so polluted," he said in an interview.
(Additional reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal and Andrea
Hopkins in Ottawa; Editing by Chris Reese and Tom Brown)