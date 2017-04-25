UPDATE 2-Ahead of NAFTA talks, U.S. sets 20 pct duties on Canadian softwood lumber

(Adds Ross comments on dairy, Canadian reaction, impact on
Canadian dollar, details on NAFTA talks)
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, April 24 The United States will
impose preliminary anti-subsidy duties averaging 20 percent on
imports of Canadian softwood lumber, Commerce Secretary Wilbur
Ross said on Monday, escalating a long-running trade dispute
between the two neighbors.
The move, which affects some $5.66 billion worth of imports
of the construction material, sets a tense tone as the two
countries and Mexico prepare to renegotiate the 23-year-old
North American Free Trade Agreement.
Canada denounced the U.S. action and vowed to protect its
lumber interests through litigation.
News of the tariffs sent the U.S. dollar sharply up against
the Canadian dollar in Asian trading to hit an almost four-month
high. The Canadian currency sank to C$1.3559 to the greenback,
or 73.75 U.S. cents, down from its North American close of
C$1.3516, or 73.99 U.S. cents.
Ross told Reuters in a telephone interview that Canada was
"already retaliating" against the United States well ahead of
the lumber duties by restricting imports of U.S. highly filtered
milk protein products used by cheesemakers.
President Donald Trump last week called Canada's dairy
protections "unfair."
Ross said some Wisconsin dairy producers were now "losing
their farms" because of the restrictions. "Apparently Canadians
now are coming down and saying: 'Since you can't do it anymore,
I'll buy your equipment for 5 cents on the dollar,'" he said.
U.S. lumber producers asked the Commerce Department last
November under President Barack Obama to investigate what they
viewed as unfair subsidies to Canadian competitors who procure
their timber from government lands at cheaper rates. U.S. lumber
producers generally cut timber grown on private land.
Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr and Foreign
Minister Chrystia Freeland said in a joint statement that
Commerce's accusations "are baseless and unfounded" and would
raise U.S. home construction and renovation costs.
Ross said the duties collected would total about $1 billion
a year. In a statement, he said the need for the lumber duties
and Canada's dairy restriction were "not our idea of a properly
functioning free trade agreement."
NAFTA never addressed the softwood lumber issue or Canada's
largely closed dairy market. The Trump administration has vowed
to renegotiate NAFTA on terms that would reduce U.S. goods trade
deficits of $63 billion with Mexico and $11 billion with Canada
last year.
NAFTA TALKS EXPECTED THIS SUMMER
Ross said NAFTA's dispute resolution system needed to be
changed because it had worked against the United States in the
lumber dispute.
NAFTA talks are expected to begin later this summer after a
90-day legal consultation period.
The Commerce Department said West Fraser Mills
would pay the highest duty rate at 24.12 percent, followed by
Canfor Corp at 20.26 percent.
Resolute FP Canada Ltd will pay a 12.82 percent
duty, while Tolko Marketing and Sales and Tolko Industries will
pay a 19.50 percent duty and J.D. Irving Ltd will pay 3.02
percent.
All other Canadian producers face a 19.88 percent duty,
according to the document.
The preliminary determination directs U.S. Customs and
Border Protection to require cash deposits on all softwood
products imports starting 90 days ago.
To remain in effect, the duties need to be finalized by
Commerce and then confirmed by the U.S. International Trade
Commission after an investigation that includes testimony from
both sides.
