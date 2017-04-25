版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 21:01 BJT

Canada gov't sets news conference to react to U.S. lumber duties

OTTAWA, April 25 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr will hold a news conference at 1 pm eastern (1700 GMT) on Tuesday to react to a U.S. decision to impose duties on softwood lumber exports, the government said.

In a statement issued late on Monday night, Carr denounced the U.S. action and vowed to protect its lumber interests through litigation.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐