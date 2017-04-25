Canada gov't sets news conference to react to U.S. lumber duties

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
OTTAWA, April 25 Canadian Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr will hold a news conference at 1 pm eastern (1700 GMT) on Tuesday to react to a U.S. decision to impose duties on softwood lumber exports, the government said.
In a statement issued late on Monday night, Carr denounced the U.S. action and vowed to protect its lumber interests through litigation.

SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.