Child might have been in car involved in U.S. Capitol Hill shooting - police

WASHINGTON Oct 3 Capitol Police believe that a
child may have been in the car involved in a shooting on
Thursday outside the U.S. Capitol, Capitol Police Chief Kim Dine
told reporters.
"We are still investigating that. Possibly we believe that
there was a child in the car," he told a news conference.
He said there was no information that the shooting was
related to terrorism or "is anything other than an isolated
incident."
Initial reports said that a woman, who drove the car, had
been killed when police opened fire but Dine said he did not
know the condition of the woman.