Thousands of car geeks flock to Nebraska vintage Chevy auction

PIERCE, Nebr., Sept 28 America's love affair
with the automobile was on full display Saturday as thousands of
people converged on a muddy field in rural Nebraska for the
auction of one of the nation's largest collections of vintage
Chevrolets.
Antique car buyers mingled with history buffs and ordinary
folks who just wanted to show their kids the cars of days gone
by at the weekend sale of some 500 vehicles owned by the late
Ray Lambrecht, who was the local Chevrolet dealer for 50 years.
Until his retirement in 1996, Lambrecht stored any unsold
new vehicles in a shed, outbuildings, and behind a grove of
trees outside of town.
Locals knew about all the cars and pickup trucks, but people
in auto circles and history buffs did not - until the family
decided to put them up for auction earlier this year.
"From the road, you would have never guessed that all of
this was here," said family member Cassie Wondersee of Dwight,
Kansas, as she stood in the mud with her Mastiff dog.
More than 430 "new" cars and pickup trucks were pulled out
from among the trees. Another 50, in better shape, were moved
out of the sheds.
Among those up for auction were a 1958 Cameo Pickup with the
odometer showing it had traveled only one mile, a 1964 Chevrolet
Impala with four miles, and a red 1963 Impala with 11 miles.
People peered into and poked around the engines, doors and
interiors of row after row of cars and trucks. One enthusiastic
bidder called it the car geek equivalent of the Woodstock rock
nusic festival of 1969.
Food vendors pulled their trailers into the field, and
portable toilets lined every exit. Soft drinks and beer were
readily available.
Motel rooms were impossible to get anywhere near Pierce,
with some attendees staying as far away as Omaha, 145 miles to
the southeast.
In Norfolk, Nebraska, 14 miles south of Pierce, workers in
fast-food restaurants and convenience stores were renting out
rooms in their homes to accommodate the weekend crowd.
"Yeah, things like this don't happen much," said Brandon
Wagner, a contractor who runs Wagner Excavating.
Wagner had a front-row seat right from the start of the
auction, as he was the one who moved the vehicles out of the
trees and into the muddy lot for the auction.
Breaking up the collection was tough for the family, said
Wondersee, but she hoped the new owners would restore the cars
and get the vintage Chevys back out on the road.
"I hope people are not disappointed. They are not all
perfect. Some have rust from sitting outside all these years,"
she said.