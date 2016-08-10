UPDATE 1-Cargill stops using human antibiotic to prevent disease in turkeys

(Adds comments from Cargill, advocacy group)
By Tom Polansek
CHICAGO Aug 9 U.S. meat processor Cargill Inc
has stopped using an important antibiotic for people
to prevent disease in most of its turkeys, the company said on
Tuesday, the latest food maker to drop the drug over concerns
about the impact on human medicine.
Cargill has not used the drug, gentamicin, to prevent
disease in turkeys that supply its two biggest brands,
Honeysuckle White and Shady Brook Farms, since Aug. 1, the
company said.
Gentamicin was the only antibiotic Cargill used to prevent
disease in turkeys, and by eliminating it from the brands, 50
million birds will be affected. The company did not remove the
drug from its smaller turkey brands because they are produced to
meet customers' specifications, a spokesman said.
A number of food companies and restaurants have stopped
using or are looking to curtail their use of certain antibiotics
in livestock due to concerns about rising numbers of
life-threatening human infections from antibiotic resistant
bacteria dubbed "superbugs."
On Tuesday, Yum Brands Inc investors filed a
shareholder proposal encouraging the company to quickly phase
out harmful antibiotics from its meat supply.
The request came after McDonald's Corp said last
week that it had removed antibiotics important to human medicine
from its chicken months ahead of schedule.
Veterinary use of antibiotics is legal, but as the number of
human infections from antibiotic-resistant bacteria increases,
consumer advocates and public health experts have campaigned to
end their routine use in farm animals.
Cargill "weighed the desires of our customers and consumers
to ensure the long-term effectiveness of antibiotics for people
and animals" when deciding to curb gentamicin use, John Niemann,
president of the company's turkey business, said in a statement.
The company will continue to use antibiotics to treat sick
turkeys and to stop the spread of diseases within flocks that
include sick birds.
Cargill rival Perdue Farms has said it is raising more than
half its turkeys without any antibiotics. Perdue and Tyson Foods
Inc, the biggest U.S. meat processor, stopped using
gentamicin in chickens in 2014.
Gentamicin is injected into baby birds shortly after they
hatch or into their eggs before hatching to prevent disease and
death.
Removing it is "a really important step if you want to quit
using routine antibiotics in turkey production," said Steve
Roach, food safety program director for advocacy group Food
Animal Concerns Trust.
In March, Cargill said it was trimming antibiotics from its
cattle supply.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by Diane Craft)