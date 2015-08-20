Former U.S. President Carter gets powerful immune-system boosting drug

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 20 News that a patient's cancer has
spread to the brain typically is a sign the end is near.
But cancer experts expressed hope after learning that former
President Jimmy Carter's melanoma would be treated with Merck &
Co's Keytruda, a new treatment that harnesses the body's
immune system to fight cancer.
In a news conference on Thursday, Carter said he was
battling the deadly skin cancer melanoma, which has spread to
his liver and brain.
"Five years ago, we would have given him six months to
live," said Dr. Anna Pavlick, co-director of the melanoma
program at NYU Langone Medical Center's cancer center. "In this
day and age, we can't even put a label on it."
Carter, 90, has already undergone surgery to remove the
cancer from his liver and he will have a focused type of
radiation to eradicate four spots of cancer that have developed
in his brain.
He said he has already had his first infusion of
pembrolizumab, sold under the brand name Keytruda. The drug, and
a similar treatment called Opdivo from Bristol-Myers Squibb
, are part of a promising class of drugs that disable
programmed death 1 or PD-1, a protein that keeps the immune
system from spotting and attacking cancer cells.
They are not cheap. The drugs can cost $150,000 a year.
Pavlick said only 40 percent of patients respond to
Keytruda, but those who do can survive for many years with the
cancer held in check by the immune system.
"The whole face of melanoma treatment has changed
dramatically since 2011," said Louise Perkins, chief science
officer of the Melanoma Research Alliance, which funds drug
research.
Perkins said that before 2011, decades went by with no
advances. But since then, as many as eight different treatments
have been approved for melanoma.
Pavlick said the radiation that Carter will receive for his
brain cancer should make the cancer cells even more vulnerable
to the immune system, damaging them and marking them for attack.
"He is going to feel fine. That's the really neat thing
about what we do now. Because these drugs are not chemotherapy,
they don't have chemo-associated side effects," she said.
She said Keytruda generally has a very low rate of side
effects, which can include a rash and some fatigue.
"His quality of life should not be impaired at all."
One of the advantages of immunotherapy is that immune cells
can go anywhere in the body to attack the tumor, said Dr. Keith
Black, a neurosurgeon at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles.
"Immune cells don't really care which organ the tumor is
located in. Even if the tumor has spread to other areas of the
body, it can still be effective."
Dr. Jason Luke, a melanoma expert at the University of
Chicago Medicine, said if Carter's remaining cancer can be
brought under control with radiation, it is possible that
immunotherapy "could extend his life as long as could be
meaningful."
"It's hopeful, but it will be something we need to reserve
judgment about," he said.
