Online U.S. cattle auctions set to resume as gov't examines markets

| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Aug 18 An online U.S. cattle auction
that ranchers and traders hope will restore transparency to
livestock pricing and reduce volatility in futures contracts is
set to resume operations in September following a three-month
halt, its owner said on Thursday.
Separately, a U.S. watchdog agency said it will take at
least nine months to complete a government review of U.S. cattle
markets that was prompted by complaints about a sharp drop in
prices last year.
The online auction, called the Fed Cattle Exchange, and the
review by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) aim to
address concerns that cash and futures prices do not accurately
reflect the markets for cattle. The markets have come under
scrutiny following a sharp setback in prices in the second half
of last year from record levels reached in 2014.
The Fed Cattle Exchange wants to increase the number of
cattle traded in the cash market before slaughter in a bid to
provide the sector with a better idea of their value.
It will begin holding weekly auctions on Sept. 14 after
fixing technological problems that hampered its first several
sessions in May and June, said Danny Jones, president of
exchange owner Superior Livestock Auction.
"We are going to go forward with the attitude that this is
definitely working now and it's got the weight of the industry
supporting it," he said in an interview.
Cash sales of cattle, which producers and meat packers
negotiate a few weeks before animals are killed, have dropped
over the past decade as producers have increasingly locked in
prices months in advance. Futures exchange operator CME Group
Inc has said that decline has contributed to high
volatility in its cattle market.
Once the auctions resume, the exchange will post results on
its website shortly after they conclude, Jones said.
The biggest U.S. meat packers, Cargill Inc, Tyson
Foods Inc, JBS USA and National Beef Packing Co
, bought cattle on the exchange before Superior
suspended auctions in June, participants said.
Separately, the U.S. government's review of cattle pricing
is underway and will last at least until May 2017, GAO spokesman
Chuck Young said in an interview.
The agency has previously said the review will include an
assessment of the impact of high-frequency trading on cattle
futures and "what changes may have occurred in the fed cattle
market in the past 10 years."
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by Dan Grebler and James
Dalgleish)