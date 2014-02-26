版本:
U.S. House passes bill on mobile phone 'unlocking'

WASHINGTON Feb 25 The U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill on Tuesday that would give mobile phone users the right to "unlock" their devices and use them on competitors' wireless networks, although Senate action was uncertain.

The House approved the bill easily, by a 295-114 vote, although some Democrats had pushed back against what they said was a last-minute Republican maneuver to change the legislation.

It is not known whether the Senate will consider the bill.
