U.S. CEOs cautious on economy, spending - survey

BlackRock says hired former UK finance minister Osborne as adviser
Jan 20 BlackRock Inc on Friday said it is appointing former British finance minister George Osborne as a senior adviser to its Investment Institute.
Sept 15 U.S. chief executives are cautious about the economy's near-term prospects and expect to trim capital spending over the next six months, according to a survey by the Business Roundtable.
The survey showed CEOs expect U.S. gross domestic product to grow 2.4 percent this year, compared with their projection of a 2.5 percent increase a quarter earlier. (bit.ly/1MpluRd)
Of the 141 CEOs who responded to the third-quarter survey, 20 percent said they expect a decrease in their company's capital spending in the United States in the next six months, up from 13 percent in the second-quarter survey.
Nearly a third of the CEOs polled said they expect U.S. employment to fall, up from 26 percent in the prior survey.
Nearly two-thirds of the CEOs said they expected their companies' U.S. sales to increase in the next six months, down from 70 percent a quarter earlier. About 11 percent said they expect U.S. sales to decline, up from 7 percent.
"The downward trend in CEO plans for investment and hiring continues to reflect reasonable caution regarding near-term prospects for modest U.S. growth," said Randall Stephenson, chairman of Business Roundtable and chief executive of AT&T Inc .
The Business Roundtable CEO Economic Outlook Index, an index of expectations for the next six months for sales, capital spending and employment, slipped to 74.1 from 81.3 in the second quarter. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
LIMA, Jan 20 An Odebrecht-led pipeline consortium in Peru announced that it will not be able to meet a key financing deadline on Monday and is waiting for the government for notification that it will terminate its $5 billion contract, the company said in a statement Friday.
NEW YORK, Jan 19 (IFR) - Argentina launched a US$7bn two-part bond on Thursday, covering its planned dollar issuance for the year in one fell swoop on the back of more than US$21bn of orders.