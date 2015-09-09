U.S. consumer agency charges two largest debt collection buyers

BRIEF-Bank of Hawaii says Kent Lucien to be chief strategy officer
* Says Kent T. Lucien, vice chair, currently Bank of Hawaii's chief financial officer, will become chief strategy officer
WASHINGTON, Sept 9 U.S. consumer protection regulators ordered the country's two largest debt buyers, Encore Capital Group and a unit of PRA Group, to pay millions of dollars in refunds and fines on Wednesday over charges of using "deceptive tactics" to collect bad debt.
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said Encore has been ordered to pay $42 million in refunds and a $10 million penalty. Portfolio Recovery Associates, the PRA Group unit, was ordered to pay $19 million back to customers and an $8 million penalty.
The CFPB said both companies purchased debt using "potentially inaccurate" information and pressured customers with false statements. They also tried to collect on debts using robo-signed court filings to "churn out lawsuits," the CFPB said. (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
Jan 20 Apple Inc filed a $1 billion lawsuit against supplier Qualcomm Inc on Friday, days after the U.S. government accused the chip maker of resorting to anticompetitive tactics to maintain a monopoly over key semiconductors in mobile phones.