U.S. fines Experian $3 mln for deceiving customers about its credit scores

WASHINGTON, March 23 The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Thursday it fined Experian and its subsidiaries $3 million for falsely telling customers its credit scores were used by lenders in making decisions.

"In its advertising, Experian falsely represented that the credit scores it marketed and provided to consumers were the same scores lenders use to make credit decisions. In fact, lenders did not use the scores Experian sold to consumers," the CFPB said in a statement. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bernadette Baum)