U.S. financial watchdog, Illinois to announce major enforcement

BRIEF-58.com expects Q2 total revenues to be between rmb 2,250 mln and rmb 2,350 mln
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
WASHINGTON Jan 18 The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and the state of Illinois planned to announce a major legal action on Wednesday afternoon, according to a notice from the watchdog.
A spokesman for the CFPB, which was created to guard individuals against fraud in student loans, mortgages and other forms of debt, would not say who was the target of the enforcement. The Illinois Attorney General's office would not comment.
The Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan led a national probe of student loan servicer Sallie Mae, now called Navient Corp, that started in December 2013, and the CFPB sent the company a notice in April 2014 saying that it was considering taking legal action against it. According to Navient's latest regulatory filings, both investigations are still open. The company's spokespeople did not return requests for comment. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Andrew Hay)
* 58.com reports first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results
May 25 Gold held steady on Thursday to keep most of its gains from the previous session, with the dollar slipping after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's last policy meeting dampened hopes for an aggressive string of interest rate hikes. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,256.61 per ounce by 0053 GMT. It rose about 0.6 percent on Wednesday. * U.S. gold futures were up 0.3 percent at $1,256.8 an ounce. * Fed policymakers ag
BRASILIA, May 24 Protesters demanding the resignation of Brazilian President Michel Temer staged running battles with police and set fire to a ministry building in Brasilia on Wednesday, prompting the scandal-hit leader to order the army onto the streets.