2 天前
U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement
全球股市仍顺风顺水 欧洲和亚洲股市领航--路透调查
汇市一周综述：欧洲主要央行欲转向 "特朗普失望"行情未见底
综述：中国6月官方制造业和非制造业PMI双升 二季度GDP增速有望达6.8%
2017年6月29日 / 下午4点37分 / 2 天前

U.S. CFTC, former Citigroup Global Markets traders reach deal -statement

1 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission on Thursday said it had reached a agreement not to prosecute three former Citigroup Global Markets Inc traders, the regulatory agency said in a statement.

CFTC said the three traders, Jeremy Lao and Shlomo Salant of New York and Daniel Liao of Japan, had admitted to conducting unlawful trade practices, cooperated with agency investigators and had no prior history of misconduct.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc is a unit of Citigroup Inc . (Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Writing by Susan Heavey)

