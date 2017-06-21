CFTC fines U.S. cattle futures traders $5 million

CHICAGO, June 21 The U.S. Commodity Futures
Trading Commission (CFTC) levied fines totaling $5 million
against McVean Trading & Investments (MTI), along with three
associates, for market manipulation, the CFTC said in a
statement on Wednesday.
The CFTC required civil monetary penalties of $2 million and
$1.5 million be paid by McVean Chairman and Chief Executive
Charles Dow McVean, Sr.
MTI President Michael J. Wharton was fined $1 million and
Samuel C. Gilmore, an MTI consultant, was ordered to pay
$500,000. [bit.ly/2rDcb8A
]
