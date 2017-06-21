UPDATE 1-CFTC fines U.S. cattle futures traders $5 million

(Adds response from McVean Trading, background on market)
CHICAGO, June 21 U.S. futures regulators fined a
Memphis trading firm and three associates $5 million on
Wednesday for using a manipulative tactic in CME Group Inc's
cattle futures, a market grappling with extreme
volatility.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission said it penalized
McVean Trading & Investments $1.5 million and its chairman,
Charles Dow McVean, $2 million under a settlement deal after an
investigation. President Michael Wharton was fined $1 million
and Samuel Gilmore, a consultant to the firm, was fined
$500,000.
McVean and Wharton distorted other traders' views of the
cattle market in 2012 and 2013 by secretly using cattle
feedyards as straw purchasers for hundreds of long futures
contracts, according to the CFTC. This enabled them to control
substantial portions of the market without disclosing that
control, the agency said.
Cattle futures in recent years have been under
scrutiny by the CFTC, CME, traders and farmers due to volatile
price swings. CME has adjusted the contract to improve
performance and plans to make more changes.
McVean Trading said in a statement that the settlement with
the CFTC did not impact its clients or capital and that it was
glad to resolve the investigation. Neither the firm nor the
individuals admitted or denied the CFTC's findings.
McVean and Wharton have been trading live cattle futures for
decades, according to the CFTC.
They "intentionally or recklessly used a manipulative or
deceptive device to inject false information into the market,
which had the potential to affect the live cattle futures," the
CFTC said.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek, Theopolis Waters and Julie
Ingwersen; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Lisa Shumaker)