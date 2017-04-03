U.S. FCC reverses Charter Communications 'overbuild' requirement

WASHINGTON, April 3 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission voted to reverse a requirement imposed under the Obama administration that Charter Communications Inc extend broadband service to 1 million households that currently have service, a source briefed on the matter said. The decision was a win for a group representing smaller cable companies that petitioned to overturn the "overbuild" requirement. As a condition of approval for its acquisition of two cable companies, Charter in May 2016 agreed to extend high-speed internet access to two million customers within five years, with one million served by a broadband competitor. Under the revised FCC order expected to be made public Monday, Charter can opt to add all 2 million additional potential subscribers in places without existing service. (Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)