Refrigerant firms file U.S. complaint against Chinese imports

WASHINGTON, June 25 Refrigerant producers
operating in the United States filed a complaint on Thursday
about low-priced Chinese imports of hydrofluorocarbon (HFC)
products, used in air conditioning and refrigeration.
The complaint filed with the U.S. Department of Commerce and
the U.S. International Trade Commission could lead to import
duties on HFC blends and components.
It was filed by the American Hydrofluorocarbon Coalition,
whose members include Arkema SA, the Chemours Co
, Honeywell International Inc, Hudson
Technologies Inc, Worthington Industries Inc
and Mexichem Fluor Inc, a subsidiary of Mexichem.
"Chinese producers have injured the U.S. industry by
selling the refrigerants at unfairly low prices that
consistently undercut the prices of the U.S. producers," the
group said in a statement. It is being represented by law firm
Cassidy Levy Kent.
(Reporting by Krista Hughes; Additional reporting by Gabriela
Lopez in Mexico; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)