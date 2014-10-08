UPDATE 1-Cheniere's Corpus Christi LNG export project clears environmental hurdle

(Adds details from report, background)

By Ayesha Rascoe

WASHINGTON Oct 8 Cheniere's liquefied natural gas export project in Texas will not cause significant damage to the environment, federal regulators said on Wednesday, keeping the project on track to potentially receive a construction license by year-end.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's final environmental review concluded that with proper mitigation measures, the construction and operation of the Corpus Christi project would result in "mostly temporary and short-term" impacts.

With a favorable environmental study in hand, the project is expected to get FERC's approval to begin construction around November or December.

FERC outlined a number of steps that Cheniere would need to take to protect the environment, including submission of reports detailing quality control procedures and the installation of hazard detectors that can activate emergency shut down of equipment.

The completion of the study also moves the Corpus Christi project to the head of the Department of Energy's queue for LNG export applications.

The Energy Department is responsible for determining whether LNG exports are in the national interest. Under new review procedures announced this year, it will issue decisions on export requests only after FERC has finished an environmental review.

This is the second Cheniere project seeking to ship U.S. gas overseas. Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana was the first LNG export project in the lower 48 states to be fully permitted on the federal level.

More details on environmental review for the Corpus Christi project can be found here: 1.usa.gov/1CVaPWL