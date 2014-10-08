UPDATE 1-Cheniere's Corpus Christi LNG export project clears environmental hurdle

(Adds details from report, background)
By Ayesha Rascoe
WASHINGTON Oct 8 Cheniere's liquefied
natural gas export project in Texas will not cause significant
damage to the environment, federal regulators said on Wednesday,
keeping the project on track to potentially receive a
construction license by year-end.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's final
environmental review concluded that with proper mitigation
measures, the construction and operation of the Corpus Christi
project would result in "mostly temporary and short-term"
impacts.
With a favorable environmental study in hand, the project is
expected to get FERC's approval to begin construction around
November or December.
FERC outlined a number of steps that Cheniere would need to
take to protect the environment, including submission of reports
detailing quality control procedures and the installation of
hazard detectors that can activate emergency shut down of
equipment.
The completion of the study also moves the Corpus Christi
project to the head of the Department of Energy's queue for LNG
export applications.
The Energy Department is responsible for determining whether
LNG exports are in the national interest. Under new review
procedures announced this year, it will issue decisions on
export requests only after FERC has finished an environmental
review.
This is the second Cheniere project seeking to ship U.S. gas
overseas. Cheniere's Sabine Pass terminal in Louisiana was the
first LNG export project in the lower 48 states to be fully
permitted on the federal level.
More details on environmental review for the Corpus Christi
project can be found here: 1.usa.gov/1CVaPWL
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe, editing by Ros Krasny; Editing by
Ros Krasny, Meredith Mazzilli and Chizu Nomiyama)