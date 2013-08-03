Northern California city sues Chevron over refinery fire

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Aug 2 The Northern California
city of Richmond on Friday sued Chevron Corp, saying the company
was willfully negligent in a massive refinery fire and a smoke
cloud last year that sent thousands of people to hospitals.
Richmond city officials filed the lawsuit in Contra Costa
Superior Court seeking unspecified damages.
Health workers, environmental and community groups planned
to rally in Richmond on Saturday in advance of the one-year
anniversary of the Aug. 6 fire. The fire, which was started by a
pipeline rupture, knocked out the refinery until April.
"The lawsuit seeks damages for the harm caused to the city
of Richmond and its community but more importantly is designed
to make sure that Chevron changes its corporate culture and
makes sure the same thing doesn't happen again," said Frank
Pitre, one of the lawyers representing the city in the lawsuit.
The 39-page complaint alleges Chevron "sacrificed
safety over profits" and ignored repeated warnings of the risks
of pipe corrosions and delayed repairs and inspections.
It also stated that the fire was not unavoidable and
followed a dozen similar incidents at Chevron in two decades.
A representative for Chevron did not return a call or email.
In April, the U.S. Chemical Safety Board found fault with
California's regulatory system, which it said needed stricter
requirements in order to prevent accidents and enforce safety at
high-hazard industrial plants such as Chevron's Richmond site.
The blaze sent a fireball skyward and a plume of smoke into
the air that lingered above Richmond and neighboring cities for
days. At least 15,000 people went to hospitals with respiratory
complaints in the hours and days after the fire.
By January, Chevron said it had paid $10 million in claims
connected to the blaze, with over 23,300 claims made, according
to a letter from Chevron to a local health department.
Pitre said the city waited a year to sue Chevron because it
first attempted to negotiate with the company. Richmond City
Councilman Tom Butt said the city met with Chevron
representatives three times before deciding to sue.