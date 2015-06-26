Illinois barge captain sent to prison for fatal 2005 explosion

| CHICAGO, June 26
CHICAGO, June 26 An Illinois man who was captain
of a petroleum barge that exploded in a Chicago canal in 2005,
killing a crew member, was sentenced to six months in prison on
Friday, prosecutors said.
Dennis Egan, 36, of Topeka in central Illinois, and the
barge owner, Egan Marine Corp. of Lemont, were each convicted in
June 2014 of negligent manslaughter of a seaman and negligently
discharging oil into a waterway, according to a statement from
prosecutors.
The Chicago suburban company was ordered to pay $5.3 million
in restitution to the National Pollution Funds Center for the
clean-up.
On January 19, 2005, a barge being pushed by the tow boat
"Lisa E" on the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal was carrying
about 600,000 gallons of clarified slurry oil from an ExxonMobil
refinery to the Ameropan Oil facility on the city's south side.
The barge exploded after a crewman, Alexander Oliva, 29,
used a propane torch to heat the barge's cargo pump and ignited
oil vapors. The use of an open flame on a loaded petroleum barge
violates U.S. Coast Guard regulations and safe industry
practice, prosecutors said.
The resulting explosion discharged thousands of gallons of
oil into the canal. Oliva's body was recovered weeks later,
prosecutors said.
Total cleanup and other costs from the spill were more than
$12 million, prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge James Zagel concluded that Egan and Egan
Marine permitted the use of open flames by crew members, even
though it was a safety violation.
"The ultimate tragedy of their crimes is that Alex Oliva
would not have lost his life if the defendants valued basic
safety higher than expediency," said U.S. Attorney Zachary
Fardon, in a statement.
A sentencing hearing on restitution costs against Dennis
Egan will be held next week, said defense attorney William
Walters. Dennis Egan, who faces the same restitution as Egan
Marine, is considering an appeal, Walters said.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Lisa Lambert)