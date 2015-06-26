UPDATE 1-Illinois barge captain sent to prison for fatal 2005 explosion

(Updates with details; quote from prosecutor)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, June 26 In an uncommon maritime case,
an Illinois man who was captain of a petroleum barge that
exploded in a Chicago canal in 2005, killing a crew member, was
sentenced to six months in prison on Friday, prosecutors said.
Dennis Egan, 36, of Topeka in central Illinois, and the
barge owner, Egan Marine Corp. of Lemont, were each convicted in
June 2014 of negligent manslaughter of a seaman and negligently
discharging oil into a waterway, according to a statement from
prosecutors.
The Chicago suburban company was ordered to pay $5.3 million
in restitution to the National Pollution Funds Center for the
clean-up.
On January 19, 2005, a barge being pushed by the tow boat
"Lisa E" on the Chicago Sanitary and Ship Canal was carrying
about 600,000 gallons of clarified slurry oil from an ExxonMobil
refinery to the Ameropan Oil facility on the city's south side.
The barge exploded after a crewman, Alexander Oliva, 29,
used a propane torch to heat the barge's cargo pump and ignited
oil vapors. The use of an open flame on a loaded petroleum barge
violates U.S. Coast Guard regulations and safe industry
practice, prosecutors said.
The resulting explosion discharged thousands of gallons of
oil into the canal. Oliva's body was recovered weeks later,
prosecutors said.
Total cleanup and other costs from the spill were more than
$12 million, prosecutors said.
U.S. District Judge James Zagel concluded that Egan and Egan
Marine permitted the use of open flames by crew members, even
though it was a safety violation.
"The ultimate tragedy of their crimes is that Alex Oliva
would not have lost his life if the defendants valued basic
safety higher than expediency," said U.S. Attorney Zachary
Fardon, in a statement.
Negligent manslaughter of a seaman is a fairly unusual
charge, and an explosion of this type is "exceedingly rare,"
said Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy Chapman. Explosions were
more common in the time of steamships.
A sentencing hearing on restitution for Oliva's family from
Dennis Egan and Egan Marine will be held next week, said
Chapman. Prosecutors have said the cost could be up to $1.5
million.
Dennis Egan is considering an appeal, Walters said.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Lisa Lambert)