Four people injured in accident at Chicago Macy's

CHICAGO Nov 21 Four people were injured after an aerosol can got hot and ruptured at the Macy's store in downtown Chicago on Friday morning, according to fire officials.

The store was not open when the incident occurred.

Four people were taken to hospitals, according to the Chicago Fire Department's Twitter account.

CBS Chicago said the incident took place in the restaurant area of the store's food court.

A spokesperson for Macy's was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Bill Trott)