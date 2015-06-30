MasterCard stops allowing charges for Backpage.com sex ads

| CHICAGO, June 30
CHICAGO, June 30 MasterCard said on Tuesday that
its credit cards can no longer be used to pay for ads on the
Backpage.com website, following a request from a Chicago law
enforcement official who said the site is used by sex
traffickers.
Cook County Sheriff Thomas Dart said that so-called "escort"
ads on Backpage.com and similar sites make up the foundation of
the sex trafficking industry, which preys on the young and
vulnerable. He has asked both Visa Inc and MasterCard Inc
to cut off any association with the Backpage.com "adult"
section.
"Backpage has significantly lowered the barrier to entry for
would-be traffickers," said Dart, adding he will reveal details
of a larger initiative against Backpage at a news conference on
Wednesday.
MasterCard spokesman Seth Eisen said in an email that the
company has rules that prohibit its cards from being used for
illegal or brand-damaging activities.
Backpage is a classified advertising website that offers
forums to find roommates and sell goods, like other sites, but
its primary revenue stream is through its adult page, according
to Dart's office.
An attorney for Backpage.com was not immediately available
for comment.
Cook County Sheriff's police have made more than 800 arrests
since 2009 stemming from Backpage ads, including an arrest for
juvenile sex trafficking just last month, according to Dart's
office.
American Express Co has already stopped allowing its
credit cards to be used for "adult" ads on Backpage.com, company
spokeswoman Sanette Chao said.
"We can terminate card acceptance for any merchant that we
deem harmful to our brand, illegal or high risk," Chao said.
The only remaining options to pay for Backpage adult ads are
Visa credit cards and bitcoin, an electronic currency, a
spokesman for the sheriff's office said.
No response was immediately available from Visa.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski; Editing by Eric Walsh)