UPDATE 4-Thousands of Chicago teachers rally on first day of strike

* 29,000 teachers, support staff involved in walkout
* Chicago is third-largest U.S. school system
* Parents of 350,000 students scrambling for childcare
By Nick Carey
CHICAGO, Sept 10 Thousands of public school
teachers marched in downtown Chicago on Monday and parents
scrambled for child care during the first teachers' strike in a
quarter century over reforms sought by Mayor Rahm Emanuel and
endorsed by President Barack Obama's administration.
Some 29,000 teachers and support staff in the nation's
third-largest school system were involved, leaving parents of
350,000 students between kindergarten and high school age to
find alternative supervision.
"There's no excuse for either side for not coming to an
agreement," said Faith Griggs-York, mother of a first-grader at
Agassiz Elementary School, as she dropped her daughter off at a
community center a mile from the school.
"I think both sides, because of what they are doing to
parents and because of what they are doing to kids, should be
embarrassed," Griggs-York said.
The teachers' union called the strike Sunday night after
months of negotiations did not resolve major disagreement over
public education reforms. Talks resumed between the union and
school district on Monday but by late afternoon there was no
word on whether they had made progress.
A large crowd of striking teachers in red T-shirts rallied
in downtown Chicago on Monday afternoon. Police officials at the
scene estimated the crowd at around 10,000.
The rally had a carnival atmosphere but among the signs
calling for a fair contract were plenty of homemade ones aimed
at Emanuel, a Democrat, including "Fight Rahmunism" and "Actions
Speak Louder Than Rahm."
"This is not about money. It's about working conditions and
class sizes that haven't changed in 35 years," said Karen
Kreinik, 46, a pre-school teacher at De Diego Academy. "It's
absolutely shocking to me that we have a Democratic mayor who's
anti-union."
Emanuel is among a number of big city U.S. mayors who have
championed school reforms and Obama's education secretary, Arne
Duncan - a former head of Chicago public schools - has endorsed
them.
The school district's charter schools, which account for
about 12 percent of students, opened as usual. The mayor wants
to expand the number of charter schools, which are publicly
funded but non-union.
Churches, community centers, some schools and other public
facilities opened to care for thousands of children under a $25
million strike contingency plan financed by the school district.
The children were supervised half a day and received breakfast
and lunch, allowing some parents to work.
The union has called the plan to care for children during
the strike a "train wreck." It warned that caregivers for the
children do not have proper training, and there are fears of an
increase in gang-related violence in some high-crime areas.
About 20 teachers picketed in front of Overton Elementary
School on Chicago's South Side, wearing red T-shirts, carrying
strike signs and singing "We're not gonna take it," the chorus
from the rock band Twisted Sister's popular anthem.
Several passing cars honked in support, prompting loud
cheers from the striking teachers.
Chicago's South Side, often mentioned by first lady Michele
Obama in reference to her humble roots, is one of the city's
poorest districts and has a large African-American population.
POLITICAL RAMIFICATIONS
The Chicago confrontation also threatens to sour relations
between Obama's Democratic Party and labor unions before the
presidential election on Nov. 6.
While Obama is expected to win the vote in Chicago and his
home state of Illinois, union anger could spill into neighboring
Midwestern states such as Wisconsin, Michigan and Ohio, where
the race with Republican challenger Mitt Romney is much closer.
White House spokesman Jay Carney said Obama was aware of the
situation in Chicago. "We hope both sides are able to come
together to settle this quickly in the best interest of
Chicago's students," Carney said.
Campaigning in the battleground state of Ohio, Romney
criticized the teachers union. "I want our kids to have the
skills they need for the jobs of tomorrow and that means put our
kids first and put the teachers' unions behind."
Emanuel said two main issues remain in the dispute: his
proposal that teachers be evaluated based in part on student
performance on standardized tests, and more authority for school
principals.
Union President Karen Lewis, who has sharply criticized
Emanuel, said standardized tests do not take into account inner
city poverty as well as hunger and violence in the streets.
More than 80 percent of Chicago students qualify for free
lunches because they come from low-income households, and
Chicago students have performed poorly compared with national
averages on most reading, math and science tests.
Union officials said more than a quarter of Chicago public
school teachers could lose their jobs if they are evaluated
based on the tests.
"Evaluate us on what we do, not the lives of our children we
do not control," Lewis said in announcing the strike.
Dick Simpson, a former city council member, or alderman,
said that past Chicago mayors would have called negotiators to
the mayor's office to get a deal by offering the union
concessions. But dire financial straits preclude Emanuel from
throwing money at the problem. The last Chicago teachers strike
in 1987 lasted 19 days.
"Most parents now are supporting the teachers. If the strike
were to go on that long, the public would be mad," said Simpson,
a political science professor at the University of Illinois at
Chicago.