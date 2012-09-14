UPDATE 4-Chicago mayor, teachers move to end strike with tentative deal

* Deal could end strike in time to resume school on Monday
By Mary Wisniewski and Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Sept 14 A week-long confrontation
between Chicago public school teachers and Mayor Rahm Emanuel
moved toward resolution on Friday as the two sides reached a
tentative agreement that could end a five-day strike and clear
the way for classes to resume on Monday in the third-largest
U.S. school district.
More than 350,000 Chicago students have been out of school
since the beginning of the week after some 29,000 Chicago
teachers and support staff walked off the job over Emanuel's
education reforms.
Negotiators announced that they had reached an agreement in
principle on all issues. Talks were set to continue through the
weekend to put the tentative accord into legal language so core
teachers union activists could see it on Sunday, they said.
Details of the tentative agreement were not immediately
released, but it was clear that Emanuel had retreated on his
teacher evaluation demands, agreeing to phase in the new
standards and reduce the importance of standardized tests.
"What we want is ... by Sunday, get all the language worked
out so we have something to give to our delegates for them to
make a decision in whether to suspend the strike or not,"
Chicago Teachers Union President Karen Lewis told reporters.
Both sides said they hope the deal will allow students to go
back to school on Monday.
"This tentative framework is an honest and principled
compromise that is about who we all work for: our students,"
Mayor Emanuel said in a statement. "It preserves more time for
learning in the classroom, provides more support (for) teachers
to excel at their craft, and gives principals the latitude and
responsibility to build an environment in which our children can
succeed."
The teachers walked out after talks broke down on Sunday,
staging their first schools strike since 1987. It was the
largest strike in the United States in a year and has galvanized
the labor movement and exposed a rift within the Democratic
Party over reforms of urban schools.
Parents of kindergarten, elementary and high school students
were forced to find alternative child care, keep their children
at home or take them to nearly 150 centers around Chicago set up
by the city to provide breakfast, lunch and supervision.
Striking teachers continued picketing around schools staffed
by principals and volunteers on Friday. More than 80 percent of
Chicago public school students qualify for free school lunches
because they come from low-income families. Crime and gang
violence plague many neighborhoods on the city's poorer south
and west sides.
Extracurricular activities such as high school sports and
the arts also have been suspended.
NATIONAL SPOTLIGHT
The teachers' strike is unusual in the United States where
unions have been severely weakened by state and local laws
constraining their power, and union membership has fallen in a
service economy. There were only 19 strikes of 1,000 workers or
more in all of 2011, according to government figures.
Teachers revolted when Emanuel, with support from a national
school reform movement largely financed by wealthy
philanthropists, tried to pin much of teacher evaluations to
students' performance on standardized tests in areas such as
reading and math.
Using student test scores to rate teachers is in vogue
nationally, championed by President Barack Obama's Education
Department to raise standards and improve schools. Obama's
education secretary, Arne Duncan, once led Chicago schools.
The union argues that the policy forces them to teach to the
test and narrows the curriculum. Chicago teachers also said they
should not be evaluated on factors outside their control such as
poverty and crime, which many of their students endure.
Lewis, the fiery former high school chemistry teacher who
leads the union, shrewdly built support among parents and
teachers in Chicago's inner-city communities for two years
before calling the strike. The community organizing resulted in
strong backing for the strike as well as enthusiastic rallies.
The deal also is expected to be costly for Emanuel and the
school district, which is facing a financial crisis.
The school district has offered average wage increases of 16
percent over four years, plus some benefit improvements. It is
not clear how Emanuel will pay for those since the district
faces a $665 million budget deficit this year, has drained
financial reserves and levied property taxes to the legal limit.
The high-profile labor clash in Obama's home city has been
awkward for the president. Emanuel is Obama's former top White
House aide and a key fundraiser for the president's re-election
campaign. Unions are a major constituency of the Democratic
Party and will be important in getting out the vote on Nov. 6.