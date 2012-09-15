UPDATE 1-Chicago teachers rally after tentative labor deal

* "Not just a Chicago struggle"
* Tentative agreement reached Friday
* Teachers could return on Monday
By Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Sept 15 Thousands of striking Chicago
teachers r allied on Saturday to keep the pressure on Mayor Rahm
Emanuel to wrap up an agreement with their union to end a strike
that has closed the nation's third largest school district for a
week.
The rally brought labor leaders, community activists and
thousands of striking teachers to Chicago's Union Park for one
of the largest demonstrations against Emanuel's education
reforms since the strike began on Monday.
"You have proven to the world that you're not going to take
it anymore," Lorretta Johnson, secretary-treasurer of the
American Federation of Teachers, told demonstrators the day
after the two sides reached a tentative labor deal.
Led by Chicago Teachers Union president and former high
school chemistry teacher Karen Lewis, 29,000 unionized teachers,
counselors, nurses and other support staff staged their first
strike in 25 years, leaving 350,000 Chicago students with no
school this week.
Emanuel angered the Chicago teachers by trying to push
through proposals to radically reform teacher performance
evaluations and weaken job protection for teachers whose schools
are closed or perform poorly academically.
He retreated from some of his proposed reforms, although
details of what he has agreed to with the union have not been
made public. Negotiators for the mayor and the union announced a
tentative agreement on Friday that could lead to an end to the
strike.
The confrontation has left many Democratic mayors and
politicians supporting Emanuel, a former White House chief of
staff for President Barack Obama. Other Democrats have sided
with the unions, which are major financial supporters of the
party and are needed to help Obama win re-election in November.
Emanuel denied on Saturday there had been any pressure from
the White House to settle the strike.
"The short answer is no," Emanuel's spokeswoman, Sarah
Hamilton, said. "There was no pressure, and no pressure would
have worked, because they know that the mayor firmly believes
that what we are doing to reform and improve our schools is the
right thing."
The union is wary of Emanuel, who has been called a "bully"
and a "liar" by Lewis.
Organizers hoped Saturday's rally would rival some of the
huge demonstrations last year that protested the efforts of
Republican Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker to curb the power of
unions. The Wisconsin protests were unsuccessful, but drew tens
of thousands of government workers, including teachers.
Activists and supporters from other unions joined the sea of
strikers wearing red T-shirts at Saturday's rally.
"This is not just a Chicago struggle, this is a struggle for
workers everywhere," civil rights leader Jesse Jackson said.
"You've led a new struggle for courage."
'IT'S BEEN DRAINING'
If all goes well in the negotiations between the Chicago
School Board and the union this weekend, Lewis said she would
ask some 800 union activists on Sunday to suspend the strike and
teachers would return to classrooms on Monday morning.
Lewis told reporters at a news conference on Friday that the
union was making sure all of its "i's are dotted and t's are
crossed."
Gideon MacKay, who teaches on Chicago's West Side, said he
hoped Sunday's meeting would lead to a new contract, or at least
a suspension of the strike.
"It's been draining," MacKay said. "We're teachers. That's
what we do, we teach."
The strike is the biggest U.S. labor dispute in a year and
has galvanized the national labor movement. It also has shone a
light on a fierce U.S. debate over how to reform struggling
urban schools across the country.
High school teacher Colleen Murray said the rally was meant
to send the message that teachers were united.
"I'm hoping to see a fair evaluation process that recognizes
that teachers cannot control all of the variables that go into
student achievement," Murray said.
Both sides agree Chicago public schools are not doing well.
Students perform poorly on standardized tests of math and
reading, and the high school graduation rate is 60 percent,
compared with 75 percent nationally and more than 90 percent in
some affluent Chicago suburban high schools.
The union has railed against Chicago's unelected school
board, which is stacked with representatives of business such as
Penny Pritzker, an executive of Chicago's billionaire Pritzker
conglomerate and a major Obama fundraiser. They say the board is
trying to privatize and corporatize the public school system.
They have criticized Chicago's effort to open more publicly
funded non-union charter schools, sometimes run by
philanthropists, while some poor-performing traditional
community public schools are being closed.