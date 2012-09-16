UPDATE 3-Chicago teachers extend strike until at least Wednesday

* Union delegates need time to consult with membership
* Mayor Emanuel compromised on teacher evaluations
* Analysts say mayor bruised by battle with union
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 16 Chicago Teachers Union
delegates decided on Sunday to extend their weeklong strike
until at least Wednesday to give them time to consult with
rank-and-file members before voting to suspend the walkout.
In a surprise decision, union President Karen Lewis said
that some 800 delegates meeting on Sunday to review a new
contract agreement negotiated with Mayor Rahm Emanuel decided
that they needed more time to consider whether to go back to
work.
"A clear majority (of the delegates) wanted to stay out.
That's why we are staying out," Lewis told a news conference
after a three-hour meeting.
Before the meeting, Lewis had said she would ask the
delegates to suspend the strike by 29,000 teachers, school
nurses and other support staff.
The decision was a setback for the union leadership that had
appeared to have strong support for its confrontation with Mayor
Rahm Emanuel.
Both sides claimed some victories in the new agreement.
Emanuel compromised on the design of the first update of the
evaluation system for Chicago teachers in 40 years, according to
details of the agreement released by both sides. He agreed to
phase in the new plan over several years and reduced the
weighting of standardized test results in reviewing teachers.
Teachers won some job-security protections and prevented the
introduction of merit pay in their contract.
The Chicago strike has shone a bright light on a fierce
national debate over how to reform failing inner-city schools.
The union believes that more money and resources should be given
to neighborhood public schools to help them improve.
Emanuel and a legion of financiers and philanthropists
believe that failing schools should be closed and reopened with
new staff and principals to give the students the best chance of
improving academically.
In Chicago, more than 80 neighborhood schools have been
closed in the last decade as the enrollment has declined by
about 20 percent.
At the same time, 96 so-called charter schools have been
opened. Charters are controversial because they are publicly
funded but non-union and not subject to some public school rules
and regulations. Their record of improving student academic
performance is mixed, studies show.
Lewis and the union argue that charters are undermining
public education.
"We work very hard," said Rhonda McLeod, a special-education
teacher at a neighborhood school on Chicago's South Side and one
of the delegates who voted on Sunday. "To say a teacher comes in
and phones it in is the biggest lie I ever heard."
The agreement calls for a 3 percent raise this year and 2
percent in each of the next two years. If the agreement is
extended for an optional fourth year, teachers get a 3 percent
increase. The increases will result in an average 17.6 increase
over four years, the district said.
The deal could worsen the Chicago Public Schools financial
crisis. Emanuel said the contract will cost $295 million over
four years, or $74 million per year.
Debt rating agencies had previously warned that the new
agreement with teachers could bust the school district budget
and lead to a downgrade of its credit rating.
The district has drained all its financial reserves to cover
an expected budget deficit over the next year and has levied the
maximum property tax allowed by law.
Lewis said that teachers also fear that when the strike
ends, Emanuel will soon announce the closing of scores of
schools to save money to pay for the new contract with teachers
and to make room for opening more charter schools.
Teachers won a concession from Emanuel that half of all
teachers hired by the district must be union members laid off
from school closings.