Chicago teachers meet Tuesday to decide whether to end strike

* Contract has compromises on teacher evaluations
* Union fears mayor will close schools, layoff teachers
* Judge will hear mayor's request to stop strike Wednesday
By Greg McCune
CHICAGO, Sept 18 Chicago Teachers Union
delegates will meet on Tuesday to decide whether to end a strike
that has closed the nation's third-largest school district for
more than a week and prompted Mayor Rahm Emanuel to seek a court
order to stop it.
Some 800 union delegates representing the 29,000 teachers
and support staff in Chicago Public Schools met on Sunday but
continued the strike for two days so they could review details
of a proposed new contract negotiated with Emanuel.
The meeting on Tuesday will be the second attempt by the
union membership to try to get approval from delegates for the
compromise deal, which must be approved by a simple majority to
suspend the strike.
Union President Karen Lewis said no formal vote was taken at
the Sunday meeting but a clear majority wanted to continue the
strike.
The outcome of the Tuesday meeting may depend not only on
how union delegates feel about the tentative agreement, but also
how they react to Emanuel's decision to go to court to stop the
strike. A judge scheduled a hearing on the request for Wednesday
morning.
In a scathing statement released on Monday, the union called
Emanuel a bully and said the legal move was "vindictive."
The union walked out on Sept. 10 for the first time in 25
years to protest Emanuel's demand for sweeping education reforms
aimed at improving Chicago's struggling inner city schools. Some
350,000 public school students were out of school for a seventh
day on Tuesday in the largest U.S. labor dispute in a year.
The strike has focused attention on a lively national debate
over how to improve failing schools. Emanuel, backed by a
powerful reform movement, believes poorly performing schools
should be closed and reopened with new staff and principals, or
converted to "charter" schools which often are non-union and run
by private groups or philanthropists.
Teachers want more resources put into neighborhood public
schools to help them succeed. Chicago teachers say many of their
students live in poor and crime-ridden areas and this affects
their learning.
President Barack Obama has been silent about the nasty
dispute in his home city pitting his former top White House
aide, Emanuel, against a major national labor union that also
supports him. As the strike has dragged on there has been
concern that the rift would damage union support for Obama and
Democrats in the run-up to the Nov. 6 presidential election.
During the first week of the strike most parents of public
school students and Chicago voters supported the union,
according to opinion polls.
Chicago Public School parent Melissa Lindberg said Emanuel
is a Democrat in name only and compared him to Wisconsin
Republican Governor Scott Walker, who championed a law stripping
public sector unions there of much of their power.
"I think the mayor is just plain wrong and at fault for the
current strike," she wrote in an opinion column on Catalyst
Chicago, a local education information service. "I think he set
out to demonize the teachers, imply they were overpaid and
under-performing."
The contract that union delegates will consider includes a
compromise on Emanuel's key demand for teacher evaluations based
on the results of their students on standardized tests of
reading, math and science progress. Test results will be taken
into consideration but not as much as Emanuel originally wanted.
Many Chicago public school students perform poorly on the
tests and the union fears that Emanuel will close scores of
schools with a poor academic record once the strike is called
off, leading to mass teacher layoffs.
The deal calls for an average 17.6 percent raise for
teachers over four years and some benefit improvements. Chicago
teachers make an average of about $76,000 annually, according to
the school district.
A decision by the teachers to reject the deal and continue
the strike would throw the compromise deal into doubt. Emanuel's
chief negotiator, School Board President David Vitale, made
clear on Monday that the school district was not interested in
reopening negotiations.
If the strike continues, attention would turn to the court
hearing on Wednesday where Cook County Circuit Judge Peter Flynn
will consider whether the strike is legal.