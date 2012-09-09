RPT-Chicago teachers, school officials resuming talks to avert strike

* Community leaders urge agreement
* Teacher pay, evaluations are major issues
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, Sept 9 Negotiations between the Chicago
Teachers Union and the nation's third-largest school district
were going down to the wire on Sunday, as teachers threaten to
strike on Monday over Mayor Rahm Emanuel's demand for sweeping
school reforms.
Both sides expressed varying degrees of optimism on Saturday
night about chances for a resolution, although school district
officials sounded more hopeful than union leaders. School board
President David Vitale said he thought the district's latest
proposal was "very close" to what was needed for a deal. Talks
resume on Sunday morning.
Some 29,000 teachers and support staff could walk off the
job on Monday, setting up a confrontation between Emanuel,
President Barack Obama's former top White House aide, and
organized labor in the president's home city.
Parents have been scrambling to find alternate arrangements
for students, and community leaders have begged both sides to
come to an agreement and keep children in school.
"We can't afford to have young people in harm's way," said
Cy Fields, senior pastor of New Landmark Missionary Baptist
Church, located in a violence-torn community on the city's west
side. The church plans a pro-education rally on Sunday morning,
and is among about 60 churches planning to take in children for
safe activities if teachers strike.
Fields said union and school officials should "get into a
room and don't come out until the deal gets done."
A protracted stoppage could hurt relations between Obama's
Democrats and national labor unions, who are among the biggest
financial supporters of the Democratic Party and will be needed
by the party to help get out the vote in the Nov. 6 election.
While Emanuel has not attended the talks, he and Chicago
Teachers Union President Karen Lewis have clashed. She has
accused him of being a bully and using profanity in private
meetings.
Lewis said on Saturday night that while the district's
position had improved, she would not call it "dramatically
improved."
The union opened its strike headquarters on Saturday to hand
out strike signs and red union t-shirts.
At issue are teacher pay and school reforms such as tougher
teacher evaluations that are at the heart of the national debate
on improving struggling urban schools.
'A LOT AT STAKE'
Both sides in Chicago agree the city's public schools need
fixing. Chicago fourth-grade and eighth-grade students lag
national averages in a key test of reading ability, according to
the U.S. Department of Education. One union complaint is that
class sizes are far too big.
Emanuel, who has a reputation as a tough negotiator, is
demanding that teacher evaluations be tied to standardized test
results, a move the union is resisting. He also has pushed
through a longer school day this year.
Only about 60 percent of high school students in Chicago
graduate, compared with a national average of 75 percent and
more than 90 percent in some affluent Chicago suburbs.
More than 80 percent of the 402,000 students in Chicago
public schools qualify for free lunches because they are from
low-income families.
The Chicago Public Schools say they have little room to
maneuver on salary, with both the state and the city in dire
financial straits. The district has a projected $3 billion
deficit over the next three years and faces a crushing burden of
pensions promised to retiring teachers.
The Chicago School Board took back a scheduled 4 percent pay
raise for teachers last year because of budget problems. Emanuel
is offering a 2 percent pay increase annually over the next four
years. The union wants the rescinded raise restored, plus higher
annual increases.
Jesse Sharkey, vice president of the teachers union, said on
Saturday his own two children were attending Chicago Public
Schools. He expressed hope the conflict would be resolved
without a strike.
"My young one just started kindergarten four days ago, and
so there's a lot at stake for all of us," Sharkey said.