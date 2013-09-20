RPT-Several people shot at a park in Chicago -police

Sept 19 Several people were shot in a park on Chicago's South Side Thursday night, police said.

Police could not immediately confirm a report on a Chicago Tribune blog that as many as 11 people had been shot, including a 3-year-old child.

Chicago police officer Amina Greer said the shootings occurred at about 10:15 p.m. There were no immediate reports of fatalities, Greer said, and no one was in custody.